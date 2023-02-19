Formula 1 “will never switch to electric”, Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of the motor sport group, said in an interview published by Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.
To help lower emissions, F1 is developing a zero-emission petrol that “could also be used by planes and vessels”, Domenicali said.
The successor of Bernie Ecclestone criticised politicians for setting impossible energy transition targets and for having an ideological approach to electric, which has become “an indisputable dogma”.
“It’s possible to reach zero emissions without changing engines or throwing away existing cars,” Domenicali told the newspaper.
Last week the European Parliament signed off on a deal reached with member states last year that requires automakers to reach a zero-emission target by 2035 and cut pollution levels by 55% this decade.
Acquired in 2017 by US-based Liberty Media in a $4.4bn (roughly R79,423,080,000) deal, Formula 1 has embarked under Domenicali on a plan to both expand its popularity and its geographical reach, especially in the US.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Formula 1 will never go electric, says Domenicali
Image: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Formula 1 “will never switch to electric”, Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of the motor sport group, said in an interview published by Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.
To help lower emissions, F1 is developing a zero-emission petrol that “could also be used by planes and vessels”, Domenicali said.
The successor of Bernie Ecclestone criticised politicians for setting impossible energy transition targets and for having an ideological approach to electric, which has become “an indisputable dogma”.
“It’s possible to reach zero emissions without changing engines or throwing away existing cars,” Domenicali told the newspaper.
Last week the European Parliament signed off on a deal reached with member states last year that requires automakers to reach a zero-emission target by 2035 and cut pollution levels by 55% this decade.
Acquired in 2017 by US-based Liberty Media in a $4.4bn (roughly R79,423,080,000) deal, Formula 1 has embarked under Domenicali on a plan to both expand its popularity and its geographical reach, especially in the US.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
FIA seeks to clarify free speech rules after driver backlash
Alpine will supply Andretti with F1 engines if team wins approval
One word speaks volumes as Mercedes plot return to form
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos