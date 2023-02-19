Renault's Alpine is again in the run for a F1 championship this season, but with a much bigger prize in mind than gaining a few podiums. It is seeking women drivers.
Renault’s Alpine seeks women drivers for F1 team
Image: Supplied
Renault's Alpine is again in the run for a F1 championship this season, but with a much bigger prize in mind than gaining a few podiums. It is seeking women drivers.
The brand, which finished fourth last year in the constructors championship, is boosting investments to develop female talent in professional racing, a male-only realm for the most part in spite of being open to women as well. Alpine has a new centre in Enstone, its UK base, to develop performance-based individual training plans for aspiring female racers in an effort to fight gender bias in motor sports.
“There are very few women competing and working in this industry,” Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi said on Thursday at an event in London to unveil the new Alpine A523 car that will be racing in the Formula 1 season that kicks off in a few weeks.
“By detecting, hiring and developing female talent we want to strengthen the Alpine team. It’s our way of giving equal opportunities to everyone and fueling the performance of Alpine.”
Alpine wants more women at all levels of the organisation, from mechanics and engineers all the way to female drivers who can help grow the brand with “talent, merit and hard work” beyond considerations on gender or social background, Rossi said. While there will be no quotas, Alpine wants to increase over time the number of female engineers to 30% from 14%.
As part of the programme, dubbed Rac(h)er, six young women will join Alpine’s young driver karting programme and will be trained to better learn how to compete, Claire Mesnier, Alpine’s human resources director, said at the London event.
Sophia Floersch joins the Alpine Academy in the FIA Formula 3 championship and Abbi Pulling becomes a fully-fledged Academy Driver in the Formula 1 Academy Series, Alpine said on Thursday. Alpine will also open up to girls in school in its hunt for female talent.
“We are being quite selfish with this. We didn’t launch the programme to change the world or paint everything in pink,” Mesnier said.
“It’s about racing, it’s about winning, it’s about building power, it’s about doing it better than our rivals.”
Alpine has been looking outside the racing world for mentors to nurture its younger talent. French soccer star Zinedine Zidane, who was present at the event, British boxer Nicola Adams and Zara Rutherford, the youngest female pilot to complete a round-the-world solo flight, will be among sports celebrities giving tips on how to best cope with the high-pressure and physically challenging sport.
Alpine is also embarking on years of data collection to gather physical, physiological, cognitive and emotional information that can help better adapt training programmes to individual needs, Mesnier said.
“There’s a lot of bias, such as women don’t have the physical capacity to drive in Formula 1 or women are not able to endure pressure in the pit lane or even, for some of them, that motor sports is not at all a woman’s thing,” Mesnier said.
“I personally believe these prejudices are false but I am not naive. Saying so is no longer enough. We need science-based evidence to prove what is wrong about these prejudices.”
