The first round of the 2023 Toyota GR Cup got off to a perfect start for the TimesLIVE GR86. Substituting for group motoring editor Denis Droppa, I strapped into the coupé's driving seat and hit the 9.05am qualifying session with one objective — break into the 1:13s. During Friday free practise I came tantalisingly close after registering a string of low 1:14s, my best being a 1:14.280. Though this was quick enough to put me at the top of the GR86 League timing sheets, the car's Garmin Catalyst driving performance optimiser (a nifty digital telemetry system) had my optimal lap time pegged at 1:13.850.
Conditions were optimal with cool, dense morning air and a track surface primed with a pleasing amount of grip. I put the hammer down from the get go and by lap five clocked a 1:13.930. I probably could have gone a little quicker, but feeling confident this time would not be bettered, decided to pull into the pits early and save my Dunlop Direzza tyres for the race heats. As I suspected, pole position was mine with Setshaba Mashigo in second (1:14.614) and Brendon Staniforth (1:15.423) in third. Chad Luckhoff (1:15.589) secured fourth, Mark Jones (1:15.770) fifth and Reuben van Niekerk (1:16.109) sixth.
TimesLIVE dominates opening round of GR Cup at Zwartkops Raceway
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The first Toyota GR Cup race of the day began with a rolling start; us motoring scribes instructed to maintain a roughly five second gap behind the faster pack of GR Yarii this year being piloted by young up and coming racers and pay drivers from national series such as VW Polo Cup. With a clear road ahead of me I made the most of my pole position and arrived at the Zwartkops hairpin unchallenged. When I crossed the start-finish line at the end of the first lap I had already built a useful lead from Mashigo and Staniforth and by the time I reached the race's halfway point my rear-view was clear of competition.
From here on I concentrated my efforts on hunting down the sixth place GR Yaris, which I managed to do with one lap to spare. As I have written before, the GR Yaris holds a power and torque advantage thanks to its turbocharged engine and also benefits from a manual transmission that no doubt experiences a bit less parasitic drag than the six-speed automatic gearbox fitted to the GR86. Fortunately what it loses in raw muscle, the GR86 more than makes up for in the handling department. With its ultra low centre of gravity and glut of mechanical grip courtesy of those Dunlop Direzza semi-slicks, this front-engine/rear-wheel drive sportster lets you take all sorts of liberties through corners. And when you do you'll discover a wonderfully stable chassis that handles with surprising neutrality. If anything, the GR86 understeers more than it oversteers, leading me to believe more negative front camber and caster would not go amiss.
Image: Supplied
Matched by a potent Powerbrake brake upgrade kit, the GR86 really comes into its own through the curvy bits and will reward those who carry through the most momentum.
When the checkered flag waved at the end of lap 10 I had managed to secure victory from Mashigo by more than 13 seconds, who was followed home by Staniforth, Jones, Luckhoff and Van Niekerk. The second and last race was more or less a carbon copy of the first, except I a) managed get past the sixth place GR Yaris a lot sooner and b) dip back down into the 1:13s thanks to the slightly cooler and less slippery track conditions. Indeed, a 1:13.975 was only 0.252 slower than the fastest GR Yaris lap time set by Sa’aad Variawa, another testament to just how much of a beast the Toyota GR86 is through the bends.
Image: Supplied
When all was said and done I beat Mashigo by just over 14 seconds who this time was followed home by Jones in third, Staniforth in fourth and Luckhoff in fifth. Sixth place went to Van Niekerk. This performance meant the TimesLIVE Toyota GR86 and I took overall honours in the GR86 League, with Mashigo securing second and Staniforth third.
The next round of the GR Cup will take place at Cape Town's Killarney Raceway on March 17 and 18. Droppa will be back in the hot seat and I hope he enjoys it as much as I did.
