Motorsport

Drugovich replaces Lance Stroll at Aston Martin for F1 testing

21 February 2023 - 18:41 By Reuters
Felipe Drugovich will drive the new car first on Thursday morning with Spain's double world champion Fernando Alonso taking over in the afternoon.
Felipe Drugovich will drive the new car first on Thursday morning with Spain's double world champion Fernando Alonso taking over in the afternoon.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Brazilian reserve driver Felipe Drugovich will stand in for injured Canadian Lance Stroll at Formula One testing in Bahrain this week, Aston Martin said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old reigning Formula Two champion will drive the new car first on Thursday morning with Spain's double world champion Fernando Alonso taking over in the afternoon.

The schedule for Friday and Saturday has yet to be confirmed.

Stroll, son of team owner Lawrence, was ruled out of the three-day preseason test after he was injured in a bicycle accident while training in Spain. The team has not given details about what it called a minor accident but said the driver was expecting to make a quick recovery.

The first race of the season is in Bahrain on March 5.

Aston Martin also have Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne as a reserve driver but the reigning Formula E champion is due to race in Cape Town on Saturday.

Lance Stroll to miss F1 testing after cycling accident

Canadian Lance Stroll will miss Formula One's three-day pre-season test in Bahrain this week after sustaining injuries in a bicycle accident in ...
Motoring
1 day ago

F1 to put Grosjean’s wrecked Haas VF-20 on display

The burnt-out wreckage of Romain Grosjean’s 2020 fireball crash in Bahrain is to go on display for the first time next month as part of a Formula One ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Multiple F1 teams contact Honda for 2026 partnership

Several teams have approached Honda about a partnership when Formula One's new engine era starts in 2026 but no decision has been taken about future ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Brace for fuel price increases in March news
  2. Gear up for an epic motorsport festival as the Kyalami 9 Hour returns to Jozi Motorsport
  3. New Ford Ranger Raptor lands in South Africa and here’s the price New Models
  4. WATCH | Can a VW Polo engine block stop an AK-47? news
  5. CONSUMER WATCH | Big battle over a rusty Suzuki Jimny Features

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...