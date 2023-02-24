Motorsport

Maserati sets the pace in first Cape Town ePrix practice

24 February 2023 - 20:07
Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
The beautiful Cape Town ePrix circuit is one of the quickest on the 2023 calendar.
Image: Formula E

Maserati MSG Racing topped the Friday timing sheets in the first free practice session of the inaugural Cape Town ePrix.

Blitzing the beautiful 2.94km track that runs through the iconic Green Point and Waterfront precincts, Edoardo Mortara led the 22-car field with a time of 1:09.700.

Second fastest and a mere 0.158 behind Mortara was Jaguar TCS Racing's Sam Bird who looked very much at home around the Mother City's challenging, twelve-corner circuit.

Rounding off the top three was Nissan's Sacha Fenestraz who clocked a 1:09:887. 

Sam Bird was second fastest for Jaguar TCS Racing.
Image: Formula E

The first free practice was not without drama, however, as Envision Racing's Sebastian Buemi crashed heavily early on in the session; destroying the right side of his car and bringing out the red flags.

Once resumed, proceedings again came to a halt after ABT Cupra's Kelvin van der Linde came to a halt on track with a reported driveshaft issue. The 26-year-old South African driver would finish the day 20th overall with a time of 1:11:991. 

The second free practice session gets under way at 9:10am on Saturday, with qualifying following at 11:40am and the race at 4pm. Click here to view the full first practice results. 

