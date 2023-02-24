The first free practice was not without drama, however, as Envision Racing's Sebastian Buemi crashed heavily early on in the session; destroying the right side of his car and bringing out the red flags.
Maserati sets the pace in first Cape Town ePrix practice
Image: Formula E
Maserati MSG Racing topped the Friday timing sheets in the first free practice session of the inaugural Cape Town ePrix.
Blitzing the beautiful 2.94km track that runs through the iconic Green Point and Waterfront precincts, Edoardo Mortara led the 22-car field with a time of 1:09.700.
Second fastest and a mere 0.158 behind Mortara was Jaguar TCS Racing's Sam Bird who looked very much at home around the Mother City's challenging, twelve-corner circuit.
Rounding off the top three was Nissan's Sacha Fenestraz who clocked a 1:09:887.
Image: Formula E
