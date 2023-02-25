Motorsport

Nissan's Sacha Fenestraz takes pole for Saturday's Cape Town ePrix

25 February 2023 - 14:48
Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
Nissan's Sacha Fenestraz will start the inaugural Cape Town ePrix at 4pm on Saturday on pole position.
Image: Formula E

Sacha Fenestraz will start Saturday's Cape Town ePrix on pole position. The young Nissan driver beat Maserati's Maximilian Günther by 0.422 in the final shoot-out after setting a time of 1:07.848 — the fastest lap of the day with an average speed of 154.987km/h. 

Envision Racing's Nick Cassidy had shown tremendous pace in the morning's free practice session and many had him tipped as the driver to beat heading into qualifying. The New Zealander who will start the race third on the grid made it all the way up to the semifinals until he was knocked out by the hard-charging Fenestraz. Likewise, Günther capitalised on Jaguar TCS Racing's Mitch Evans' semifinal misfortune (a brush with the wall that will see him start fourth on the grid) to find himself going up against the Nissan driver in the final. Hyderabad ePrix winner and DS Penske driver Jean-Eric Vergne will start the race fifth. 

Mitch Evans' Jaguar TCS Racing teammate Sam Bird experienced a joyless qualifying after he crashed at Turn Nine towards the end of the Group B stage. Fortunately he emerged unscathed despite heavy damage to his car. This, on top of a five-place grid penalty for causing a collision in Hyderabad, will see the Briton start in tenth. 

The qualifying drama didn't end there as both Mahindra-powered teams — Mahindra Racing and ABT Cupra — failed to leave their pits. According to the Formula E website this was due to rear suspension safety concerns. As a result neither of the two teams will take part in the race, which is crushing news for SA driver Kelvin van der Linde and his fans. 

Click here for full qualifying results. The inaugural Cape Town ePrix will go green at 4pm.

