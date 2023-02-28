Motorsport

Cadillac returns to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with three entries

28 February 2023 - 13:34
Cadillac is entering three V-Series.R race cars in the premier Hypercar category.
Image: Supplied

Cadillac confirmed on Monday that it will be lining up on the grid of this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans sports car endurance race. Last seen lapping the Circuit de la Sarthe in 2002, the US automaker is entering three V-Series.R race cars in the premier Hypercar category.

Debuted at January's 24 Hours of Daytona, these sports prototypes are powered by Cadillac’s all-new LMC55R 5.5l V8 paired to a spec energy recovery system developed by Bosch, Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) and Xtrac. The naturally aspirated racing engine is rated up to 500kW and is mated to a seven-speed sequential transmission.

Co-developed by Cadillac Racing, Cadillac Design and Dallara, the prototype's design was inspired by the Project GTP Hypercar unveiled in 2022. It incorporates distinctive Cadillac design elements such as vertical lighting and floating blades. Each of the cars wears one of the primary colours of the firm's V-Series logo including gold, blue and red. 

Cadillac has a strong driver line-up with Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook confirmed for the No 2 car. Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande and Scott Dixon will drive the No 3 while No 311 will be steered by Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims and Jack Aitken.

“We are looking forward to Cadillac returning to Le Mans and challenging for the overall victory,” says two-time Le Mans winner Bamber. “It has been decades since a US manufacturer has achieved this and we will be strongly pushing to achieve our goal.” 

The 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans is scheduled to take place on June 10-11.

