FIRST DRIVE | New Ford Ranger Raptor is absolute dino-mite
The sun sets over the Namib desert after a long day behind the wheel of the new Ford Ranger Raptor. It gives us time to reflect on the adrenaline overload of the day.
The new generation Ford Ranger Raptor is savage. There is no other way to put it. The petrol-powered 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 engine is partly to blame. It produces 292kW and 583Nm — that is almost double the power the previous generation Raptor’s 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged diesel made.
It pulls like a freight train. The throttle response is incredibly accurate and there is no evidence of any turbo lag thanks to two small turbochargers (and anti-lag enabled in Baja mode). The 10-speed automatic gearbox (different to the standard Ranger 10-speed gearbox) does a great job of selecting the right gear at any given moment. The selectable exhaust modes provide an audible symphony that is fitting for any situation: from quiet all the way to hooligan. In Baja mode, the exhaust is basically a straight-pipe and produces a very nice growl when the accelerator is prodded.
The engine oozes performance from low revs all the way to the redline and has a very flat torque curve that makes it very drivable. During our dune driving escapades in the Namib Desert, this abundance of power came in very handy traversing the sandy terrain. The crisp throttle response and torque curve made it easy to modulate momentum and avoid digging into the sand.
The Raptor also features front, centre and rear diff locks. The front diff lock is exceptionally handy in really steep climbs. We managed to scale a very steep rock face up a granite mountain with both front and rear diff locks engaged and using trail assist speed control at 5kph and rock crawl driving mode. Basically slow-speed cruise control for heavy off-roading. The front, rear, side cameras and 360-degree camera works a treat in assisting in traversing rough terrain and are clear on the 12-inch screen in the centre console.
The new Fox 2.5-inch “live valve” shocks are electronically controlled by Ford proprietary software and sets the Raptor apart from almost every other bakkie on the market. The shocks adjust rebound and dampening according to the road surface 500 times a second. It also uses driver input data from the accelerator, brakes and steering to make sure the suspension has optimal performance in any situation. It detects when hard accelerating takes place, so firms up the rear to keep the Raptor level to optimise grip. There is a 32% increase in front-wheel travel and an 18% increase at the rear compared to the previous generation Raptor. This increases off-road capability substantially. There are also selectable suspension modes to enable the suspension to work from a preferred base.
Besides the drivetrain, the new Raptor has also received a completely different look to the normal Ranger range. The front is completely new and features a large grille with Ford lettering that sets it apart. There are also dual front and rear recovery points that can support up to 1.5 tonnes. The Raptor decal pack is a R7,700 option that adds some stickering to the side of the vehicle.
The interior comes straight out of the new Ranger, but with specifically designed seats that were inspired by a fighter jet’s seat design. These seats are comfortable, supportive and look the part. Orange accents in the interior are Raptor-specific and gives it a sporty ambience. The steering wheel is a bespoke design too, with Raptor lettering at the base of the wheel in the same orange colour as the rest of the interior’s accents. The steering wheel features all the controls you’d need; including exhaust modes and suspension mode buttons and an “R” button where personalised settings can be saved onto. Drive, exhaust and suspension modes can be customised into a single preset at the touch of a button.
The new generation Ford Ranger Raptor is a force to be reckoned with. It looks powerful, aggressive and sporty. It sounds like a sports car. It goes like stink, regardless of the terrain. The suspension is a party trick that never gets old and provides exceptional performance on any road surface along with amazing ride quality.
It doesn’t really have any competition. It’s a niche performance bakkie. At R1,094 900 base price, it’s not cheap, but it’s still cheaper than the top of the range Amarok which features a 3.0 V6 TDI engine only. We know which one we’d have.