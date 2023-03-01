FIRST DRIVE | New Ford Ranger Raptor is absolute dino-mite

The sun sets over the Namib desert after a long day behind the wheel of the new Ford Ranger Raptor. It gives us time to reflect on the adrenaline overload of the day.

The new generation Ford Ranger Raptor is savage. There is no other way to put it. The petrol-powered 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 engine is partly to blame. It produces 292kW and 583Nm — that is almost double the power the previous generation Raptor’s 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged diesel made.

It pulls like a freight train. The throttle response is incredibly accurate and there is no evidence of any turbo lag thanks to two small turbochargers (and anti-lag enabled in Baja mode). The 10-speed automatic gearbox (different to the standard Ranger 10-speed gearbox) does a great job of selecting the right gear at any given moment. The selectable exhaust modes provide an audible symphony that is fitting for any situation: from quiet all the way to hooligan. In Baja mode, the exhaust is basically a straight-pipe and produces a very nice growl when the accelerator is prodded.

The engine oozes performance from low revs all the way to the redline and has a very flat torque curve that makes it very drivable. During our dune driving escapades in the Namib Desert, this abundance of power came in very handy traversing the sandy terrain. The crisp throttle response and torque curve made it easy to modulate momentum and avoid digging into the sand.