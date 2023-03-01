Hold onto your seats, folks, the third annual Red Bull Car Park Drift is coming back to Durban and it's going to be a wild ride.
On April 15 2023 the Suncoast Hotel and Casino will host the ultimate showdown between the best amateur and pro drifters from all around the country. Who will come out on top and be crowned "King of Drift" in Mzansi?
For those who may not be familiar with the sport, drifting is a high-speed, adrenaline-pumping motorsport that demands the perfect balance of speed style, and fearlessness from its drivers. It's all about using the throttle, brakes, clutch, gear shifting, and steering input to keep the car in a state of oversteer while manoeuvring from turn to turn. It's not for the faint of heart.
The origins of drifting date back to the 1950s, and it made its way to South Africa around 2004 with pioneers like Faheem Salie and legendary DJ and TV host Ready D. Since then, the sport has exploded in popularity with several drivers and crews popping up across the country.
Red Bull Car Park Drift is racing back to Durban in April
Image: Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool
Image: Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool
Over the past two years, Red Bull Car Park Drift has tested more than 80 drivers with a tricky obstacle course prepared by Red Bull Motorsport Athlete Rally & Hill Climb Champion and Guinness World Record holder Abdo Feghali. Last year Jason Webb wowed the judges with his finesse and controlled driving skills, earning him the title and the opportunity to represent Mzansi at the World Final held in Saudi Arabia.
This year drifters from all over the country will head to the Suncoast Hotel and Casino to be put through their paces. Only the top 16 will be selected to compete for the title of "King of Drift" on April 15, and the winner will go on to represent South Africa at the World Final in Qatar later in the year.
Tickets go on sale at Computicket from March 1. In addition to seeing the drivers being tested by the gruesome obstacle course, Durban fans will be treated to an aerial show by Red Bull athlete and five-time SA aerobatics champion Pat Davidson. Mark your calendars and get ready for a day of high-speed thrills and spills at Red Bull Car Park Drift.
