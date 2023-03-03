Motorsport

Alonso sets the pace in second Bahrain GP practice

03 March 2023 - 18:50 By Reuters
Fernando Alonso on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain.
Fernando Alonso on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso set his fans dreaming of what might be to come with the fastest lap ahead of favourites Red Bull in practice for Formula One's Bahrain season-opener on Friday.

The 41-year-old Spaniard, who debuted in F1 before McLaren's Australian rookie Oscar Piastri was even born and will be making a record-stretching 356th start, lapped the Sakhir circuit in one minute 30.907 seconds.

The time on soft tyres was 0.169 quicker than Red Bull's double world champion Max Verstappen.

Alonso had set the second best time in the first daylight session, behind Red Bull's Mexican Sergio Perez who was third later on under the floodlights.

The double world champion has not won a race for a decade, his last coming at the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix with Ferrari, but 'Mission 33' — adding to his tally of 32 career wins — has become a rallying cry for Alonso fans on social media.

Aston Martin impressed in testing with quick long runs and plenty of laps but Red Bull rolled up this week as the clear favourites, their car an improved version of the one that triumphed 17 times in 22 races last year.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fourth fastest with German veteran Nico Hulkenberg, starting his first full season since 2019, fifth for Haas.

Alonso's Canadian team mate Lance Stroll, back in the car despite breaking both his wrists in a cycle accident last month, was sixth.

Once-dominant Mercedes had two quiet sessions, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton 10th and eighth respectively and team mate George Russell 11th and 13th.

Piastri was the highest-placed rookie in both sessions, 12th and 15th, with AlphaTauri's Nyck de Vries 16th and 19th and Williams' Logan Sargeant 18th and 20th. 

READ MORE

Perez fastest as Alonso splits the Red Bulls in first Bahrain GP practice

Red Bull's Sergio Perez set the pace in the first practice session of the Formula One season in Bahrain on Friday with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

F1 stewards exempt Hamilton's nose stud after 'disfigurement' fear

Formula One stewards exempted Lewis Hamilton from a jewellery ban at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday after accepting he risked ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Aston Martin's Stroll will race in Bahrain after missing F1 testing

Canadian driver Lance Stroll will compete in Formula One's Bahrain Grand Prix season-opener this weekend after missing testing due to a wrist injury, ...
Motoring
1 day ago
Fernando Alonso on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain.
Fernando Alonso on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 2023 Toyota Hilux range boosted by Xtra features New Models
  2. These were South Africa's top selling car brands in February news
  3. South Africa's 25 best selling cars in February news
  4. Six things to know about the new Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S Hybrid New Models
  5. REVIEW | Why the Ford Ranger XLT is the pick of the range Reviews

Latest Videos

Wits protesters throw trash in JHB CBD, close businesses for third day
Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests