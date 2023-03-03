Motorsport

F1 stewards exempt Hamilton's nose stud after 'disfigurement' fear

03 March 2023 - 14:37 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton, 38, has worn a nose stud in his left nostril for years.
Image: Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images

Formula One stewards exempted Lewis Hamilton from a jewellery ban at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday after accepting he risked disfigurement if a nose piercing was removed.

The seven times world champion's Mercedes team requested an exemption after Hamilton's self-scrutineering sheet failed to confirm he was complying with a requirement to remove all jewellery.

The ban on jewellery during a race is for safety reasons and is set out in the FIA's International Sporting Code, but it was not rigorously enforced until last season when it triggered headlines.

Hamilton, 38, has worn a nose stud in his left nostril for years and photographs in Bahrain have now shown him with one on the right.

He explained at last October's Singapore Grand Prix, when he was also given an exemption, that taking the left one out caused the piercing to become infected.

The stewards in Bahrain said they consulted the FIA medical delegate who examined Hamilton and agreed with the request for a continued exemption.

"We have determined to take no further action as there are concerns about disfigurement with frequent attempts at removal of the device," they said. 

The rules state that "the wearing of jewellery in the form of body piercing or metal neck chains is prohibited during the competition and may therefore be checked before the start".

