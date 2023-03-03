Motorsport

Perez fastest as Alonso splits the Red Bulls in first Bahrain GP practice

03 March 2023 - 15:11 By Reuters
Perez lapped the Sakhir circuit with a best time of one minute 32.758 seconds on soft tyres, 0.438 quicker than Spaniard Alonso, with reigning champion Max Verstappen third and a further two tenths slower.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Red Bull's Sergio Perez set the pace in the first practice session of the Formula One season in Bahrain on Friday with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso denying the champions a one-two on the time sheets.

Double world champion Alonso, the oldest man on the grid at 41, will be starting his 20th season after moving from Renault-owned Alpine.

McLaren's Lando Norris was fourth, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll — the Canadian racing after breaking both his wrists in a cycling accident last month.

Stroll was kept waiting for the first 20 minutes due to an ignition problem.

Once-dominant Mercedes had a quiet session on a hot afternoon with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton 10th and team mate George Russell 11th on medium tyres.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri was the highest-placed rookie in 12th, with AlphaTauri's Nyck de Vries 16th and Williams' Logan Sargeant 18th.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was last after a big spin.

Red Bull are favourites for the weekend in Bahrain after setting the pace in testing.

