Wiring into the world of Formula E with Jaguar TCS Racing
Image: Thomas Falkiner
Formula E generally gets a bad rap. Motorsport’s armchair critics are quick to write it off as “not real racing” simply because the cars have traded shouty internal combustion engines for comparatively whisper-quiet electric motors. And sure, they have a point.
I will be the first to lament the striking decibel deficit, as sound has always been a defining characteristic of a race car’s personality. It is the reason so many people are infatuated with bygone beasts such as the Mazda 787B, Ferrari 412 T2 or Audi Quattro Sport Quattro S1.
Heck, one of my favourite track-slayers is the Corvette C7.R: an endurance racer that pumped out enough sub-bass frequencies to shake France's Circuit de la Sarthe grandstands down to their concreted core. But I digress. After a weekend spent at the inaugural Cape Town ePrix. I feel the negative sentiment surrounding Formula E should change.
Image: Thomas Falkiner
As a guest of Jaguar TCS Racing, my teeth-cutting Formula E experience begins inside the British team’s garage, erected a stone's throw from the gigantic Cape Town Stadium. And though it’s a slightly more low-key set-up than what you might find at a World Endurance Championship (WEC) or Formula One race, it is certainly no less professional. The prefabricated space is outfitted with myriad weapons-grade tools, huge LED downlights and a centre island studded with monitors displaying all sorts of data: Matrix Code to you and I, digital nuggets of go-faster gold just waiting to be mined and processed by engineers present at the track and those working remotely at the team’s HQ in Grove, UK.
“Each car transmits terabytes and terabytes of data,” explains Jaguar TCS Racing team principal James Barclay, who with his tortoiseshell sunglasses, Brylcreemed hair and smooth public school accent could easily pass as a rather fit Oxford English professor.
“Through our cloud-to-cloud systems we are sending an exorbitant amount of data from the track to base and back again. This exchange helps with problem resolution as well as refining set-up. So for example, before we make a change, send the car out and waste valuable track time, we can ask operations to run them on the simulator first and then give us a view as to how it works.”
Image: Thomas Falkiner
Of course the car — cars — in question are equally impressive. Dressed in their distinctive white, black and gold livery, the Jaguar I-Type 6 is one-part Formula One racer and one-part Star Wars Star Destroyer, with a generous smattering of Tron-esque design influences thrown in for good measure (those LED light bars around the halo and on the rear wings are straight out of The Grid).
Built to conform to Formula E’s bold new Gen3-era or race cars, this aggressive-looking street fighter offers significantly improved performance over that of its predecessor. Indeed, in a game of Top Trumps, you would be pleased to see that it’s not only more powerful (350kW up from 250kW), but significantly lighter, weighing 74kg less than the Gen2 machine it replaces. These numbers translate to spirited performance, with a claimed 0-100km/h sprint of 2.8 seconds and a maximum speed of more than 320km/h.
Other upgrades come in the form of a new battery pack with a higher-energy density (one charge can last the length of a race), as well as the addition of an electric motor on the front axle dedicated to boosting regenerative power performance to 600kW. This means 40% of the energy used within a race is now produced via regenerative braking. Tyres have also changed from Michelin to Hankook. Stacked at the back of the garage, they closely resemble street tyres, with each car allocated two sets that must last an entire race weekend.
Image: Thomas Falkiner
“The Hankook is a lot harder than the Michelin,” says driver Mitch Evans. “It's got a different working range. The tyre dominates the feeling of the car and we are still getting on top of what it needs from a driving and technical point of view. So there’s been a lot of relearning.”
Relearning and recalibration: these are words that certainly spin through my mind when faced with the Jaguar I-Type 6. I mean it’s got to be radically different to drive than anything fitted with a combustion engine, right? To find out, I ask the team’s other driver, Sam Bird, who has got nearly a decade of experience hustling GT and LMP2 cars in the WEC.
“At the end of the day it's a racing car,” says the soberingly pragmatic Briton.
“So when we're driving on the limit — pushing — it is what it is. The tools involved and what I can use to utilise the grip performance in a Gen3 Formula E car is very different to the GT car I would drive, but essentially, in all honesty, it is just a racing car. I’m sorry it can't be more fun as an answer, but it's true — you’ve got a steering wheel and two pedals and you simply just push.”
And talk. For the final free practice session Jaguar has allowed me to watch the action unfold from the back of the garage with a pair of wireless headphones, which relay every crackle and command broadcast over team radio. And man, is there a lot of it. For a large portion of each lap Bird and his race engineer are exchanging complex strings of phonetic alphabet codes top and tailed with equally intriguing number sets.
Understandably obscure to outsiders such as myself and akin to some lost MI5 spy transmission, this high-speed parley is basically the team experimenting with different powertrain and regeneration settings to extract maximum performance around the Cape Town track.
Image: Thomas Falkiner
Aside from this incredible display of multitasking, I’m also taken aback by just how much the modern Gen3 car moves around some of the circuit’s corners. Unlike a Formula One that seems pretty much stuck to the asphalt at all times, you can see both Bird and Evans (the entire Formula E grid for that matter) making constant steering-wheel corrections to keep their Jaguar I-Type 6s from brushing with the concrete barriers. Those hard-compound Hankook tyres are no doubt the root cause of this weasley behaviour and I can hear them audibly protesting as the cars fidget their way through the last corner of the lap: a skipping, high-pitched rubbery screech amplified by the eerie lack of engine noise.
Practice soon gives way to qualifying, in which Evans secures fourth position on the grid for the start of the race, while Bird comes to grief during his final flying lap while trying to slow down for a wrecked Maserati. The ensuing impact damages his car’s chassis and with not enough time to replace it, the Briton is forced to withdraw from the event — a massive upset for the Jaguar TCS Racing team and another blow to Bird’s campaign.
“For Sam’s side of the garage we’re absolutely gutted,” laments a visibly frustrated Barclay. “He was driving well, the car was quick and his accident could have been avoided.”
Image: Thomas Falkiner
The inaugural Cape Town ePrix goes green at 4pm and Evans holds onto his fourth place from the start, managing his energy reserves well and no doubt carefully strategising a move up the grid with his engineers over the comms system. This is, after all, as Barclay put it earlier in the day, a game of chess with 20 other cars: one that requires foresight and careful use of tactics to emerge the victor.
Unfortunately the Kiwi driver is hit with a drive-through penalty on lap 11 (for a supposed overuse of power at the start) and after pitting to serve it rejoins at the back of the pack — another cruel twist of fate for the British outfit and one that puts Evans out of contention for anything even resembling a podium finish.
As bitter as this pill might be to swallow for the Jaguar TCS Racing outfit, there’s no denying the last stretch of this Formula E battle is nothing short of enthralling courtesy of a nose-to-tail battle royale between Tag Heuer Porsche’s Antonio Felix da Costa and DS Penske’s Jean-Éric Vergne.
Image: Thomas Falkiner
Da Costa in particular is driving like a man possessed, performing two seriously ballsy overtakes through one of the gnarliest parts of the Mother City’s 2.94km circuit to eventually take the lead and the race win by a scant 0.281 seconds. By the time the chequered flag unfurls there are just 2.6 seconds between the top five cars, which is not only a testament to how darn close Formula E racing is, but also a much-needed antidote to the almost laughably spread out (yawn) fields we too often see in Formula One.
Now you can bemoan the lack of combustive brouhaha all you like, but objectively, there's no denying Formula E has really got the overall recipe so right. It’s ultra-competitive, supremely entertaining from start to finish and, judging the full grandstands I witnessed around the track, garnering a growing fan base that other global motorsport series would kill to have. So the next time you see it on the telly, I challenge you to cast your aspersions aside and plug into a race. I think you'll be pleasantly surprised.
