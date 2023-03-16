Motorsport

Extreme Festival set to thrill Cape Town this weekend

16 March 2023 - 15:58 By Motor News Reporter
Motoring journalists go head-to-head in identical Toyota GR86 cars in Cape Town this weekend.
Motoring journalists go head-to-head in identical Toyota GR86 cars in Cape Town this weekend.
The South African National Extreme Festival roadshow heads to Cape Town’s Killarney circuit on March 18.

The country’s premier circuit racing series will see the Global Touring Cars, GTC SupaCup, G+H Extreme Supercars, CompCare Polo Cup, Investchem Formula 1600 and Kawasaki ZX10 Masters in action.

Also on the programme is the Toyota Gazoo Racing Cup, which comprises two classes this year: the GR Yaris league for youngsters starting their ascent up the motorsport ladder and the GR86 Challenge for motoring journalists.

In the latter category, TimesLIVE’s Denis Droppa will take on media rivals Mark Jones (The Citizen), Reuben van Niekerk (Wheels24), Chad Luckhof (AutoTrader), Brendon Staniforth (Maroela Media) and Setshaba Mashigo (ASAMM) in identical Toyota GR86 cars.

The action can be followed here.

