Toyota wins opening round of 2023 FIA WEC season at Sebring
Ferrari celebrates a podium in its return to the top class of endurance racing for the first time in 50 years
Reigning hypercar world champions Toyota Gazoo Racing got their 2023 season off to the best possible start with a one-two win at Saturday's 1000 Miles of Sebring.
Kamui Kobayashi steered the No 7 Toyota GR010 hybrid hypercar he shared with Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez to the checkered flag 2.168 seconds ahead of the sister No 8 car which was driven by Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa.
The No 7's victory in Sebring sees the Japanese manufacturer take its 40th win in the World Endurance Championship (WEC).
Taking a first ever podium position to add to its maiden pole, the No 50 Ferrari 499P hypercar crewed by Antonio Fuoco, Nicklas Nielsen and Miguel Molina claimed a strong debut for the Prancing Horse in its first hypercar race. The podium result was made even sweeter as Ferrari celebrated its return to the top class of endurance racing for the first time in 50 years.
AF Corse Ferrari had to work for its podium result, however, as the No 2 Cadillac Racing squad of Alex Lynn, Earl Bamber and Richard Westbrook challenged the Ferrari 499P hypercar in the race's closing stages.
