Motorsport

Red Bull's Horner says it's 'ludicrous' to stage a sprint race in Baku

31 March 2023 - 08:17 By Reuters
Christian Horner is anti the idea of holding a sprint race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Christian Horner is anti the idea of holding a sprint race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Holding a sprint race on a street circuit at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is a “ludicrous” proposition which will cost Formula One teams when they “trash” their cars, Red Bull boss Christian Horner said.

Azerbaijan's Baku City circuit will host the first of Formula One's six sprint races this season at the end of April, with the others to be held in Austria, at Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps, Qatar, Austin and Brazil's Interlagos.

“The reality is it's absolutely ludicrous to be doing the first sprint race of the year in a street race like Azerbaijan,” Horner told reporters at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday.

“But I think from a spectacle point of view, from a fan point of view, it's probably going to be one of the most exciting sprint races of the year.

“From a cost cap perspective, all you can do is trash your car. And it costs a lot of money around there.

“So you know one race is enough in Baku. The fact that we've got two, there could be, well, some action there.”

Other team bosses echoed Horner's concerns.

“As Christian said, any time we go to a street circuit — Baku creates pretty exciting races, some pretty big crash damage bills,” said McLaren chief Zak Brown.

"[It's] the same for everyone and it is what it is.

“It'll be exciting for the for the fans, and hopefully, all the cars will come back the way they started.”

Aston Martin boss Mike Krack said there was “some nervousness” about it.

“But it's the same for everybody. So we try to keep the cars in one piece as long as we can,” he added.

The sprint format involves qualifying on Friday for a 100km race on Saturday — with points awarded to the top eight — that sets the grid for the main grand prix on Sunday.

Formula One is considering changes for the future, including turning Saturday into a stand-alone race.

“Hopefully, we can tidy up the format for these sprint races coming up, that they're a bit more dynamic,” added Horner.

Three sprint weekends were scheduled in 2022, with the first held at Imola in Italy and the other two in Austria and Brazil.

Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen won the first two sprint races but has said he is no fan of them.

MORE:

Celebrating F1 team members told to stay off pitwall fence

Formula One teams have been warned they risk punishment if personnel climb pitwall fences to celebrate as their drivers take the chequered flag.
Motoring
21 hours ago

Hamilton welcomes court judgment against Piquet

Lewis Hamilton praised Brazilian authorities for handing triple Formula One champion Nelson Piquet a huge fine for using racist and homophobic ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Alonso amazed by Spain support for mission '33'

Ten years after his last Formula One race win with Ferrari, twice world champion Fernando Alonso is delighting in social media-driven support back ...
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Fortuner lands in SA and here is the pricing New Models
  2. REVIEW | Impressive BAIC Beijing X55 is priced to sell Reviews
  3. REVIEW | New Ford Everest elevates its stock Reviews
  4. REVIEW | Why the Mercedes-Benz S500 isn't the best luxury deal in town Reviews
  5. WATCH | Drag race: Toyota Hilux vs new Ford Ranger Features

Latest Videos

Slide tackling hero explains how he stopped alleged thief
Dr Nandipha's online videos paint a picture of a loving mom & successful ...