Motorsport

Williams F1 hires UFC's Paul Asencio to run commercial operations

06 April 2023 - 17:00 By Reuters
Paul Asencio has also worked for the New York Mets in Major League Baseball.
Paul Asencio has also worked for the New York Mets in Major League Baseball.
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Williams has hired Paul Asencio from mixed martial arts company UFC as chief revenue officer to oversee the Formula One team's commercial and marketing operations, it said on Thursday.

Asencio, who has also worked for the New York Mets in Major League Baseball, will join on Monday and be based in the team's New York office.

"Formula One is on a massive growth trajectory and I’m happy to be a part of it," he said.

The sport has three grands prix in the US this season and Williams is owned by US-based private investment firm Dorilton Capital.

It also has the sport's sole current US driver in rookie Logan Sargeant.

READ MORE:

Las Vegas Grand Prix speeds city's transformation into sports juggernaut

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is still more than seven months away but at the corner of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane, the race is already on to build the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Why safety makes F1's red flag controversy a difficult debate

Formula One was accused of putting entertainment before sport in Sunday's crash-strewn and triple-stopped Australian Grand Prix but whether all those ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Italian police arrest four people suspected of stealing Leclerc's watch

Italian police have arrested four people in connection with the theft of a luxury watch from Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc last year.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Here are South Africa’s top selling cars in March news
  2. These were South Africa's top-selling car brands in March news
  3. Massive diesel price decrease for April, but petrol is a mixed bag news
  4. Amsterdam makes a new push to keep cars out news
  5. Ignition TV expands to DStv’s Access Bouquet news

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha surprised by investigators for unpaid Mercedes purchase
WATCH | Government clarifies termination of State of Disaster on energy