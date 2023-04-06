Williams has hired Paul Asencio from mixed martial arts company UFC as chief revenue officer to oversee the Formula One team's commercial and marketing operations, it said on Thursday.
Asencio, who has also worked for the New York Mets in Major League Baseball, will join on Monday and be based in the team's New York office.
"Formula One is on a massive growth trajectory and I’m happy to be a part of it," he said.
The sport has three grands prix in the US this season and Williams is owned by US-based private investment firm Dorilton Capital.
It also has the sport's sole current US driver in rookie Logan Sargeant.
Williams F1 hires UFC's Paul Asencio to run commercial operations
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
