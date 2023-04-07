Motorsport

Mercedes working on downforce and suspension changes, says Allison

07 April 2023 - 09:16 By Reuters
Seven times world champion Hamilton, who gave the team a first podium of the season with second place in Australia on Sunday, has said he does not 'feel connected' to the car.
Seven times world champion Hamilton, who gave the team a first podium of the season with second place in Australia on Sunday, has said he does not 'feel connected' to the car.
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Mercedes will work flat out over Formula One's April break to give Lewis Hamilton and George Russell a more balanced car, with improved suspension, technical head James Allison said on Thursday.

The sport has a big gap in the calendar, due to the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix, until racing resumes in Azerbaijan on April 30.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton, who gave the team a first podium of the season with second place in Australia on Sunday, has said he does not “feel connected” to the car. Russell has referred to it as a “lame horse”.

“We are working as hard as we can in the wind tunnel to find more downforce, we will be working as hard as we can in the drawing office to convert the things that the wind tunnel found a few weeks ago into performance that we deliver to the track,” said Allison in a team debrief.

“We will be working in the drawing office also to bring some mechanical parts to the car, some different suspension components that we say will help the underlying balance of the car and make it a more driveable thing.”

The fourth race of the season in Baku will be the first of six sprint weekends this year with plans under discussion to limit practice to just one Friday session.

Allison said it would be important to hit the ground running.

“Sprint races really reward the teams that can land there with a starting set-up that is pretty on the money and ready to go in qualifying because the time is really compressed in a sprint race weekend,” he added

Sunday was bittersweet, with Hamilton on the podium but Russell suffering a mechanical failure after a promising start from the front row.

Hamilton also led briefly before Red Bull's Verstappen powered past with the use of DRS (drag reduction) and went on to win, but the Briton beat Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

Allison felt the team had closed the gap slightly to Red Bull and might be ahead of Ferrari and Aston Martin on performance but it was hard to say whether the gain was real.

“We'll go to some more very different tracks in the next few weeks and we'll see whether this was the sort of initial bellwether of general uptick in our performance which we hope for, or whether it was related to the quite unusual track conditions,” he said.

READ MORE

Ferrari's Vasseur says F1 teams agreed on sprint weekend changes

Formula One's first sprint weekend of the season in Azerbaijan at the end of April will have a second qualifying session instead of final practice, ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Williams F1 hires UFC's Paul Asencio to run commercial operations

Williams has hired Paul Asencio from mixed martial arts company UFC as chief revenue officer to oversee the Formula One team's commercial and ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Las Vegas Grand Prix speeds city's transformation into sports juggernaut

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is still more than seven months away but at the corner of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane, the race is already on to build the ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Here are South Africa’s top selling cars in March news
  2. New Toyota Vitz replaces Agya in South Africa. Here is the pricing New Models
  3. Massive diesel price decrease for April, but petrol is a mixed bag news
  4. Fresh new models launching in Mzansi this April New Models
  5. Amsterdam makes a new push to keep cars out news

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha surprised by investigators for unpaid Mercedes purchase
WATCH | Government clarifies termination of State of Disaster on energy