Set to be one of the of the most formidable cars at this year's May 4 to 7 event, the Polo R WRX Supercar is fitted with a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged engine making 419kW and 650Nm worth of torque. This is sent to all four wheels via a six-speed sequential gearbox. According to Volkswagen, it will go from 0-100km/h in 1.9 seconds.
Solberg will be supported by local Volkswagen Motorsport factory racers Jonathan Mogotsi and Daniel Rowe, who will both be campaigning the new Golf 8 R. Completing the brand's driver line-up is Graeme Nathan, who will again pilot a Polo SupaCup car.
Solberg to tame 2023 Simola Hillclimb in VW Polo R WRX Supercar
Image: David Ramos/Getty Images
Norwegian rally legend Petter Solberg will be tackling the 2023 Simola Hillclimb in an ultrarapid Polo R WRX Supercar, Volkswagen Motorsport announced on Tuesday.
The 48-year-old boasts an impressive racing resume that includes one World Rally and two World Rallycross drivers' championship wins. His partnership with Volkswagen began in 2017 when he helped set up the PSRX Volkswagen Sweden team. Solberg went on to win the teams' championship in 2017 and 2018, before his retirement from full-time racing.
