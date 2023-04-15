Motorsport

Bagnaia smashes lap record to take Americas GP pole

15 April 2023 - 20:02 By Reuters
The pole was Bagnaia's first of the season, and 12th of his career, after starting the previous two races in Portugal and Argentina on the front row and taking a double victory in the opening round.
The pole was Bagnaia's first of the season, and 12th of his career, after starting the previous two races in Portugal and Argentina on the front row and taking a double victory in the opening round.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Ducati's reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia smashed the circuit lap record to take pole position for the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Saturday.

The pole was the Italian's first of the season, and 12th of his career, after starting the previous two races in Portugal and Argentina on the front row and taking a double victory in the opening round.

The factory team rider's best lap of two minutes 01.892 seconds, at an average speed of 162.8 kph, secured pole for Saturday's later sprint and Sunday's race at the Circuit of the Americas.

It was the first time a rider had lapped the circuit inside two minutes and two seconds.

LCR Honda's Alex Rins, second but 0.161 off the pole pace, and VR46 Ducati's Luca Marini completed the front row.

Gresini Ducati rider Alex Marquez, VR46 Ducati's championship leader Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia's Alex Espergaro filled the second row.

Marquez's brother Marc, a six-times world champion in the top category, is not racing in Texas this weekend after being injured in the opening race in Portimao. 

SA's Brad Binder qualified 11th.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Marquez given stay of execution on MotoGP penalty

Honda's Marc Marquez has been granted a stay of execution on a penalty imposed for his crash with Miguel Oliveira in the Portuguese season opener, ...
Motoring
1 day ago

F1 stewards set date to consider Ferrari penalty review

Formula One stewards will hold a virtual hearing on April 18 to decide whether there are grounds for reviewing a penalty that stripped Ferrari's ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

WRC driver Craig Breen dies after testing crash in Croatia

Ireland's top rally driver Craig Breen has died after an accident in a pre-event test for the Croatian round of the World Rally Championship (WRC), ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Omoda launched in South Africa with eye catching prices New Models
  2. New Nissan X-Trail arrives in SA — this is how much it will cost you New Models
  3. REVIEW | VW Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TDI is pleasant, but there are more affordable ... Reviews
  4. These were Mzansi's best-selling bakkies in March news
  5. World’s most expensive number plate sells for $15m in Dubai news

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
'Why didn't you tell SA that Bester had escaped?: Breytenbach demands of Cele