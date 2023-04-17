Motorsport

Hyundai to compete in Croatia with Craig Breen tribute livery

17 April 2023 - 17:12 By Reuters
Image: Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai will have a reduced two car entry and special livery in this week's Croatia Rally as a tribute to Irish driver Craig Breen who died in testing for the event, the team said on Monday.

Breen, who was the runner-up in Sweden in February, died after his car crashed off the road in Croatia last Thursday.

The 33-year-old was preparing for his second event of the season and would have driven Hyundai's third entry accompanying Belgian Thierry Neuville and Finland's Esapekka Lappi.

Hyundai team boss Cyril Abiteboul said the third entry had been withdrawn as a mark of respect and careful consideration of whether to compete.

“It was clear from the feedback given by all who knew Craig well that participating would be the best way to honour him. We consulted the family and they have endorsed this approach,” he said.

“We are contesting this rally primarily to honour Craig and his incredible life and talent. Craig was a proud Irishman and passionate representative of the Irish rally community, so the livery will represent the colours of the Irish flag in his memory.”

The world rally championship said it would retire Breen's competition number 42 for the remainder of the season.

Breen's co-driver James Fulton was unhurt in the crash.

The Zagreb-based asphalt rally, round four of the season, starts on Thursday and finishes on Sunday.

