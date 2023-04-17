Toyota beat Ferrari and Porsche to win Sunday's Portimao six-hour, second round of this year's FIA World Endurance Championship.
The number 8 Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 hybrid hypercar of Sebastian Buemi, Brandon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa took the chequered flag one lap ahead of the number 50 Ferrari 499P driven by Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen at Portugal's Algarve circuit. The number 6 Porsche 963 hypercar of Andre Lotterer, Kevin Estre and Laurens Vanthoor was third.
With three different brands on the podium, it sets up a compelling showdown at the upcoming Le Mans 24 Hours in June, with big sports car marques returning to the top tier of world sports car racing this year after a decline in manufacturer interest. Toyota was the only factory team remaining in the WEC in recent years and received little challenge from privateer teams.
The FIA changed the rules to attract more car manufacturers and it has had the desired effect. Also in the fray this year are Cadillac and Peugeot, which respectively finished fourth and fifth in Portimao on Sunday.
Toyota leads the championship after scoring a one-two finish at the 1,000 Miles of Sebring in March, with Ferrari claiming third in that race to celebrate its return to the top class of endurance racing for the first time in 50 years.
The 91st Le Mans 24 Hour on June 10-11 will be the third round of this year's seven-event FIA WEC championship.
Toyota beats Ferrari and Porsche to win Portimao six-hour
There is renewed interest in the World Endurance Championship with several manufacturers returning
Image: Supplied
