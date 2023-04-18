“The rookie test is a really great opportunity for young and upcoming drivers to try new motorsport categories and I’m really looking forward to driving the Gen3 race car for the first time. I’ve visited the team in Grove and have been working closely with the engineers to familiarise myself with the simulator, systems and procedures to be best prepared for what's ahead in Berlin. From what I’ve heard, Formula E is particularly challenging if you’re a rookie, so it will be great to get some experience in the all-electric racing series.”
Sheldon van der Linde joins Jaguar TCS Racing’s rookie test line-up
Image: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images
Jaguar TCS Racing has announced the addition of South African driver Sheldon van der Linde to its rookie test line-up, alongside Jaguar I-Pace eTROPHY Champion Simon Evans. The upcoming official rookie test, hosted by Formula E, will mark the first of its kind since 2020.
Van der Linde, a BMW factory driver, has spent the past four years racing in DTM and is the current 2022 DTM Champion. With over 17 years of experience in motorsport, including multiple national karting titles, the 23-year-old driver has also seen success in the ADAC Total 24 hours of Nürburgring.
“I'm very proud to be joining Jaguar TCS Racing for my first rookie test in the Jaguar I-Type 6,” says Van der Linde.
Image: Thomas Falkiner
“The rookie test is a really great opportunity for young and upcoming drivers to try new motorsport categories and I’m really looking forward to driving the Gen3 race car for the first time. I’ve visited the team in Grove and have been working closely with the engineers to familiarise myself with the simulator, systems and procedures to be best prepared for what's ahead in Berlin. From what I’ve heard, Formula E is particularly challenging if you’re a rookie, so it will be great to get some experience in the all-electric racing series.”
Meanwhile, Simon Evans, the older brother of Mitch Evans, will make his return to the Tempelhof Circuit, where he was crowned Champion of the 2020 Jaguar I-Pace eTROPHY race series in an epic 'lockdown showdown' finale.
The 32-year-old New Zealander will get behind the wheel of the Jaguar I-Type 6, as part of his long-awaited prize for winning the all-electric production-based race series.
