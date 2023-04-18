Motorsport

Sheldon van der Linde joins Jaguar TCS Racing’s rookie test line-up

18 April 2023 - 13:12 By MOTORING REPORTER
Van der Linde, a BMW factory driver, has spent the past four years racing in DTM and is the current 2022 DTM Champion.
Van der Linde, a BMW factory driver, has spent the past four years racing in DTM and is the current 2022 DTM Champion.
Image: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Jaguar TCS Racing has announced the addition of South African driver Sheldon van der Linde to its rookie test line-up, alongside Jaguar I-Pace eTROPHY Champion Simon Evans. The upcoming official rookie test, hosted by Formula E, will mark the first of its kind since 2020.

Van der Linde, a BMW factory driver, has spent the past four years racing in DTM and is the current 2022 DTM Champion. With over 17 years of experience in motorsport, including multiple national karting titles, the 23-year-old driver has also seen success in the ADAC Total 24 hours of Nürburgring.

“I'm very proud to be joining Jaguar TCS Racing for my first rookie test in the Jaguar I-Type 6,” says Van der Linde. 

A Jaguar I-Type 6 in action at the Cape Town ePrix.
A Jaguar I-Type 6 in action at the Cape Town ePrix.
Image: Thomas Falkiner

“The rookie test is a really great opportunity for young and upcoming drivers to try new motorsport categories and I’m really looking forward to driving the Gen3 race car for the first time. I’ve visited the team in Grove and have been working closely with the engineers to familiarise myself with the simulator, systems and procedures to be best prepared for what's ahead in Berlin. From what I’ve heard, Formula E is particularly challenging if you’re a rookie, so it will be great to get some experience in the all-electric racing series.”

Meanwhile, Simon Evans, the older brother of Mitch Evans, will make his return to the Tempelhof Circuit, where he was crowned Champion of the 2020 Jaguar I-Pace eTROPHY race series in an epic 'lockdown showdown' finale.

The 32-year-old New Zealander will get behind the wheel of the Jaguar I-Type 6, as part of his long-awaited prize for winning the all-electric production-based race series.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Hyundai to compete in Croatia with Craig Breen tribute livery

Hyundai will have a reduced two car entry and special livery in this week's Croatia Rally as a tribute to Irish driver Craig Breen who died in ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Toyota beats Ferrari and Porsche to win Portimao six-hour

There is renewed interest in the World Endurance Championship with several manufacturers returning
Motoring
1 day ago

Bagnaia baffled after throwing away another 25 points

MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia was baffled and angry after throwing away 25 points by crashing out of Sunday's Grand Prix of the Americas ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Omoda launched in South Africa with eye catching prices New Models
  2. The new Suzuki Eeco is an affordable panel van that can New Models
  3. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Fortuner lands in SA and here is the pricing New Models
  4. REVIEW | VW Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TDI is pleasant, but there are more affordable ... Reviews
  5. The one-millionth MINI rolls off the assembly line news

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras