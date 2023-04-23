Motorsport

German magazine apologises to Schumacher family, fires editor

23 April 2023 - 10:34 By Reuters
Seven-times world champion Schumacher, now 54, has not been seen in public since he suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident on a family holiday in the French Alps in December 2013.
Seven-times world champion Schumacher, now 54, has not been seen in public since he suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident on a family holiday in the French Alps in December 2013.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The publishers of a German magazine that ran an “interview” with Michael Schumacher generated by artificial intelligence have sacked the editor and apologised to the Formula One great's family.

Seven-time world champion Schumacher, now 54, has not been seen in public since he suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident on a family holiday in the French Alps in December 2013.

His family said this week they were planning legal action against weekly magazine Die Aktuelle, owned by the Essen-based Funke media group.

Funke apologised in a statement on their website funkemedien.de.

“This tasteless and misleading article should never have appeared. It in no way meets the standards of journalism that we — and our readers — expect from a publisher like Funke,” said Funke magazines' MD Bianca Pohlmann.

“As a result of the publication of this article, immediate personnel consequences will be drawn.

“Die Aktuelle editor-in-chief Anne Hoffmann, who has held journalistic responsibility for the paper since 2009, will be relieved of her duties as of today.”

The latest edition of Die Aktuelle ran a front cover with a picture of a smiling Schumacher and the headline promising “Michael Schumacher, the first interview”.

The strapline added: “It sounded deceptively real.”

Inside, it emerged that the 'quotes' had been produced by AI.

Schumacher's family maintains strict privacy about the former driver's condition, with access limited to those closest to him.

“We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable, and to simply make him feel our family, our bond,” Corinna Schumacher said in a 2021 Netflix documentary.

“We're trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives.”

READ MORE

Schumacher family planning legal action over AI 'interview'

Michael Schumacher's family are planning legal action against a German weekly magazine over an 'interview' with the seven times Formula One champion ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Allison and Elliott swap technical roles at Mercedes F1 team

James Allison has returned to his former role of technical director at Mercedes in a job swap with Mike Elliott, as the once-dominant team reorganise ...
Motoring
1 day ago

F1’s Netflix sensation Guenther Steiner plays it by the book

Haas boss Guenther Steiner has famously not watched the Netflix 'Drive to Survive' documentary series that made him a cult hero for a new wave of ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. New Suzuki Grand Vitara arrives in South Africa — we have pricing New Models
  2. Toyota announces pricing for all-new Urban Cruiser New Models
  3. REVIEW | New Mahindra Scorpio-N will appeal to the cost conscious Reviews
  4. Opel Corsa Lite returns to Mzansi New Models
  5. Omoda launched in South Africa with eye catching prices New Models

Latest Videos

UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...
Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail