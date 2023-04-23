Motorsport

Mitch Evans leads Jaguar one-two in Berlin Formula E race

23 April 2023 - 10:39 By Reuters
Jaguar TCS Racing's Mitch Evans (left) and Sam Bird celebrate on the podium. Jaguar TCS Racing , 1st position, Podium Sam Bird, Jaguar TCS Racing , 2nd position,
Jaguar TCS Racing's Mitch Evans (left) and Sam Bird celebrate on the podium. Jaguar TCS Racing , 1st position, Podium Sam Bird, Jaguar TCS Racing , 2nd position,
Image: Simon Galloway

New Zealand's Mitch Evans led Britain's Sam Bird to Jaguar's first ever Formula E one-two in a chaotic race in Berlin on Saturday.

The victory, from ninth on the grid at the circuit around the city's old Tempelhof airport, was Evans's second in a row — after Sao Paulo on March 25 — in the all-electric world championship.

“It’s an incredible feeling to get back-to-back wins, particularly in Formula E where it’s so challenging,” said Evans.

“I needed a couple of good races and this is exactly what the team delivered today in Berlin. There is still a long way to go this season but the main thing is we’re back in the hunt.”

Maximilian Guenther finished third for Maserati for his first points of the season, with pole sitter Sebastien Buemi fourth for Envision.

Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein retained the overall lead after starting 15th but finishing sixth in a race that had eight different leaders from start to finish.

The German now has 94 points after seven rounds of the season to lead Envision Racing's Nick Cassidy, who finished fifth in the race, on 71 and DS Penske's Jean-Eric Vergne on 66. Evans moved up to fourth on 64.

Berlin hosts a second race, round eight, at the same venue on Sunday.

READ MORE

Sheldon van der Linde joins Jaguar TCS Racing’s rookie test line-up

Jaguar TCS Racing has announced the addition of South African driver Sheldon van der Linde to its rookie test line-up, alongside Jaguar I-Pace ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Jaguar's Evans clinches victory at Sao Paulo E-Prix

New Zealander Mitch Evans won the first Formula E race in Brazil for Jaguar on Saturday in a Kiwi one-two with Envision Racing's Nick Cassidy.
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Wiring into the world of Formula E with Jaguar TCS Racing

Formula E generally gets a bad rap. Motorsport’s armchair critics are quick to write it off as 'not real racing' simply because the cars have traded ...
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. New Suzuki Grand Vitara arrives in South Africa — we have pricing New Models
  2. Toyota announces pricing for all-new Urban Cruiser New Models
  3. REVIEW | New Mahindra Scorpio-N will appeal to the cost conscious Reviews
  4. Opel Corsa Lite returns to Mzansi New Models
  5. Omoda launched in South Africa with eye catching prices New Models

Latest Videos

UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...
Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail