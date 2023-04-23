Motorsport

Toyota’s Evans dominates Croatia Rally with emotional win

23 April 2023 - 18:57 By Reuters
WRC Croatia was won by Toyota's Elfyn Evans – his first victory since WRC Finland in October 2021.
WRC Croatia was won by Toyota's Elfyn Evans – his first victory since WRC Finland in October 2021.
Image: Igor Kralj/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

Elfyn Evans won the Croatia Rally on Sunday for his first victory in 18 months but celebrations were muted after the death last week of Ireland’s Craig Breen.

Hyundai driver Breen died in a crash while testing for the Zagreb-based asphalt event, the fourth round of the championship.

Welshman Evans, now joint top of the championship with part-time teammate Sebastien Ogier, had Breen’s name on the side of his Toyota while Hyundai’s reduced entry of two cars ran with a special livery in the colours of the Irish flag.

“We’ve been working towards this for a long time but it all feels so insignificant at the moment. That’s the bottom line,” said Evans after finishing 27 seconds clear of M-Sport Ford’s Estonian Ott Tanak.

“After the focus of the weekend, we’re all back to missing our friend now. Straightaway after coming across the finish line, that’s all we can think about.

“We promised Craig’s family we would enjoy the weekend, and we’ve done that. We’re all thinking of them right now.”

The win was Evans’s first since Finland in October 2021.

Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi was third, his first podium of the season.

Reigning world champion Kalle Rovanpera was fourth for Toyota, and is only a point off the championship lead, with teammates Ogier and Takamoto Katsuta fifth and sixth. Ogier took three bonus points from the final power stage.

Evans hit the front on Saturday after first-leg leader Thierry Neuville crashed out. The Belgian returned for the final day and took five bonus points by winning the final stage.

“I am so disappointed for the team and for us after everything that happened. It’s a tough moment, you know. We really wanted that victory — we wanted to make Craig proud — but we missed the opportunity,” said Neuville.

“We gave it everything in here (the final stage). This one was for Craig, so hopefully it's enough.”

German magazine apologises to Schumacher family, fires editor

The publishers of a German magazine that ran an "interview" with Michael Schumacher generated by artificial intelligence have sacked the editor and ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

Mitch Evans leads Jaguar one-two in Berlin Formula E race

New Zealand's Mitch Evans led Britain's Sam Bird to Jaguar's first ever Formula E one-two in a chaotic race in Berlin on Saturday.
Motoring
14 hours ago

Allison and Elliott swap technical roles at Mercedes F1 team

James Allison has returned to his former role of technical director at Mercedes in a job swap with Mike Elliott, as the once-dominant team reorganise ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. New Suzuki Grand Vitara arrives in South Africa — we have pricing New Models
  2. Toyota announces pricing for all-new Urban Cruiser New Models
  3. German magazine apologises to Schumacher family, fires editor Motorsport
  4. REVIEW | New Mahindra Scorpio-N will appeal to the cost conscious Reviews
  5. Opel Corsa Lite returns to Mzansi New Models

Latest Videos

UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...
Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail