MotoGP has cancelled its first race in Kazakhstan due to the circuit not being ready and will not replace it on what is now a 20-round calendar, the sport said on Wednesday.
Kazakhstan last September agreed a five-year deal for the Sokol International Racetrack outside Almaty to stage MotoGP races.
The inaugural race had been scheduled for July 9 as the ninth round.
“Ongoing homologation works at the circuit, paired with current global operational challenges, have obliged the cancellation of the 2023 event,” MotoGP, the governing FIM and teams' body IRTA said in a joint statement.
They looked forward to racing there in 2024.
MotoGP is keen to expand its presence in Asia, with India also set to debut in September with a race at the Buddh International circuit near New Delhi.
The cancellation of Kazakhstan opens up a six-week break in the calendar between the Dutch TT on June 25 and the British Grand Prix on August 6.
It also takes away a possible 37 points from the championship, with each race weekend now a double scoring opportunity thanks to a sprint race every Saturday as well as the main Sunday event.
Track not ready so MotoGP cancels inaugural Kazakhstan race
Image: sezerozger /123RF
MotoGP has cancelled its first race in Kazakhstan due to the circuit not being ready and will not replace it on what is now a 20-round calendar, the sport said on Wednesday.
Kazakhstan last September agreed a five-year deal for the Sokol International Racetrack outside Almaty to stage MotoGP races.
The inaugural race had been scheduled for July 9 as the ninth round.
“Ongoing homologation works at the circuit, paired with current global operational challenges, have obliged the cancellation of the 2023 event,” MotoGP, the governing FIM and teams' body IRTA said in a joint statement.
They looked forward to racing there in 2024.
MotoGP is keen to expand its presence in Asia, with India also set to debut in September with a race at the Buddh International circuit near New Delhi.
The cancellation of Kazakhstan opens up a six-week break in the calendar between the Dutch TT on June 25 and the British Grand Prix on August 6.
It also takes away a possible 37 points from the championship, with each race weekend now a double scoring opportunity thanks to a sprint race every Saturday as well as the main Sunday event.
MORE
Marquez will miss Spanish MotoGP but hopes to return in France
F1 approves new standalone sprint race format
Climate change activists invade Berlin Formula E Prix
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos