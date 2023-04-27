AlphaTauri Formula One principal Franz Tost will step down at the end of the season with Laurent Mekies joining from Ferrari as his replacement, the Red Bull-owned team announced on Wednesday.
Former senior FIA executive Peter Bayer will also join the Italy-based team as CEO later in the year. AlphaTauri said Mekies' start date was still to be confirmed.
Mekies to replace Tost at AlphaTauri after 2023
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images
