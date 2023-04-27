Motorsport

Mekies to replace Tost at AlphaTauri after 2023

27 April 2023 - 09:11 By Reuters
AlphaTauri Formula One principal Franz Tost will step down at the end of the season with Laurent Mekies joining from Ferrari as his replacement, the Red Bull-owned team announced on Wednesday.
AlphaTauri Formula One principal Franz Tost will step down at the end of the season with Laurent Mekies joining from Ferrari as his replacement, the Red Bull-owned team announced on Wednesday.
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images

AlphaTauri Formula One principal Franz Tost will step down at the end of the season with Laurent Mekies joining from Ferrari as his replacement, the Red Bull-owned team announced on Wednesday.

Former senior FIA executive Peter Bayer will also join the Italy-based team as CEO later in the year. AlphaTauri said Mekies' start date was still to be confirmed. 

READ MORE

Track not ready so MotoGP cancels inaugural Kazakhstan race

MotoGP has cancelled its first race in Kazakhstan due to the circuit not being ready and will not replace it on what is now a 20-round calendar, the ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

F1 approves new standalone sprint race format

Formula One's Saturday sprint races will become standalone events with a new 'Shootout' qualifying session replacing final practice at six grands ...
Motoring
1 day ago

German magazine apologises to Schumacher family, fires editor

The publishers of a German magazine that ran an "interview" with Michael Schumacher generated by artificial intelligence have sacked the editor and ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. GWM readying fresh new models for South Africa New Models
  2. Toyota announces pricing for all-new Urban Cruiser New Models
  3. Land Rover expands Defender range with new models and exterior pack news
  4. Petrol price up in May but diesel down, says AA news
  5. The JAC T9 is destined to be South Africa's first all-electric bakkie New Models

Latest Videos

WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case
UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...