Motorsport

There's still 'a lot of work to do' on MCL60 upgrades, says McLaren's Stella

27 April 2023 - 13:16 By Reuters
Andrea Stella said the MCL60 was not where the team hoped it would be in February, but that progress has been made over the past few weeks as part of a development plan that will take months.
Andrea Stella said the MCL60 was not where the team hoped it would be in February, but that progress has been made over the past few weeks as part of a development plan that will take months.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

McLaren appears to be making strides in efforts to make the MCL60 more competitive this season, but team boss Andrea Stella tempered expectations for a quick turnaround.

McLaren scored its first points of the season in the third race in Australia, with Lando Norris scoring eight and rookie Oscar Piastri adding four. That still leaves the team in fifth place with 12 points in the Constructor Standings, less than half that of No 4 Ferrari with 26.

Stella said the MCL60 was not where the team hoped it would be in February, but that progress has been made over the past few weeks as part of a development plan that will take months.

"We come to Baku following a solid result in Australia, a short period away from track to refocus and with good spirits in the team," Stella said ahead of this week's Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku. "We know we've still got a lot of work to do and this time away from the track has actually been very busy at the factory.

"Although we recognise that in Baku we may not immediately see most of the benefits of these new spec parts, this is just one of many steps in a wider plan to push us forward in the Constructors' Championship."

Baku will be the first test of a significant change to Formula 1's sprint format. Saturday's "sprint shoot-out" will determine the order for the afternoon's sprint race, which will award eight championship points to the winner.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on Sunday.

"I'm also excited that we're at another street circuit and trying out the new sprint format," Norris said. "It will be interesting to see how it works and hopefully it will make good viewing for the fans.

"The track is narrow, so it's as important as ever to be on it as there are lots of opportunities for mistakes.

"This is even more important as we optimise and learn everything we can about the new parts we're bringing to the track this weekend. Let's get back to it."

READ MORE:

F1 approves new standalone sprint race format

Formula One's Saturday sprint races will become standalone events with a new 'Shootout' qualifying session replacing final practice at six grands ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Chaos in the air as F1 heads to Baku for first sprint race of the season

Formula One is braced for chaos on the streets of Baku this weekend as Azerbaijan hosts the first sprint race of the season and kicks off a run of ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

F1’s Netflix sensation Guenther Steiner plays it by the book

Haas boss Guenther Steiner has famously not watched the Netflix 'Drive to Survive' documentary series that made him a cult hero for a new wave of ...
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. GWM readying fresh new models for South Africa New Models
  2. Toyota announces pricing for all-new Urban Cruiser New Models
  3. Land Rover expands Defender range with new models and exterior pack news
  4. Petrol price up in May but diesel down, says AA news
  5. The JAC T9 is destined to be South Africa's first all-electric bakkie New Models

Latest Videos

WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case
UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...