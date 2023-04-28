Ex-Formula 1 driver Mika Salo to take on 2023 Simola Hillclimb

Former Formula One driver Mika Salo is the latest high-profile addition to the starting line-up for the 13th Simola Hillclimb in Knysna from May 4 to 7.
The famous Finnish driver’s participation is backed by Mercedes-Benz South Africa and ATK Esports. He will be joined by the Solberg brothers, Petter and Henning, thanks to VW South Africa, with the two Norwegian drivers having achieved successful careers in WRC and WRX.
Salo is part of a two-car entry from Mercedes-Benz South Africa — the second car being driven by local racing driver Clint Weston — with the Finnish driver competing in the Road Car and Supercar category in a showroom-spec AMG A45S making 310kW.
“I’ve seen the Simola Hillclimb on social media and always wanted to go there,” said Salo. “It will be a great challenge and looks like an incredible event. I’m happy to be driving the AMG A45S provided by Mercedes-Benz South Africa.”
Salo competed in 109 F1 races between 1994 and 2002, driving for Lotus, Tyrrell, Arrows, BAR, Ferrari, Sauber and Toyota. His most notable performances were the two podiums he scored for Ferrari in 1999 while standing in for injured Michael Schumacher, which contributed to the team’s constructor’s championship win.
The versatile Finn also competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and claimed the GT2 class victory in 2008 and 2009, was part of the development programme for the Maserati MC12 GT, raced in a number of the FIA GT events, dipped into the Australian V8 Supercars series and won the 2014 Bathurst 12 Hour in a Ferrari 458 GT3.
