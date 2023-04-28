Motorsport

Leclerc on pole in Baku for third year in a row

28 April 2023 - 16:56 By Reuters
Charles Leclerc on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on April 28 2023.
Charles Leclerc on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on April 28 2023.
Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position in Baku for the third year in a row when qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday.

The pole, in a session twice red-flagged due to crashes, was Ferrari's first of the Formula One season and ended Red Bull's run of three in succession.

Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen qualified second-fastest with his team mate Sergio Perez third.

Drivers will have another qualifying on Saturday for a standalone 100km sprint race that no longer determines Sunday's grid after a new format was agreed unanimously by teams this week.

MORE

Verstappen fastest in incident-filled Azerbaijan GP practice

Red Bull's Formula One leader Max Verstappen put in the fastest time right at the chequered flag on Friday in a chaotic sole practice for the new ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Leclerc has a hit with a different kind of track

Charles Leclerc is flying low in the Formula One standings but climbing high in the music charts with a different kind of track success.
Motoring
14 hours ago

Max Verstappen won't stay in F1 just to chase championship records

If Max Verstappen is in Formula One long enough to challenge the record for most career world championships, it will be because he is still motivated ...
Motoring
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. GWM readying fresh new models for South Africa New Models
  2. Petrol price up in May but diesel down, says AA news
  3. Land Rover expands Defender range with new models and exterior pack news
  4. The JAC T9 is destined to be South Africa's first all-electric bakkie New Models
  5. These are the 10 most popular used SUVs in South Africa right now Features

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York