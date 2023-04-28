Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position in Baku for the third year in a row when qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday.
The pole, in a session twice red-flagged due to crashes, was Ferrari's first of the Formula One season and ended Red Bull's run of three in succession.
Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen qualified second-fastest with his team mate Sergio Perez third.
Drivers will have another qualifying on Saturday for a standalone 100km sprint race that no longer determines Sunday's grid after a new format was agreed unanimously by teams this week.
Leclerc on pole in Baku for third year in a row
Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images
