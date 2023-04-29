Motorsport

Leclerc crashes but takes pole for Azerbaijan GP sprint race

29 April 2023 - 12:29 By Reuters
Charles Leclerc crashes into a track barrier during the Sprint Shootout ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on April 29, 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Charles Leclerc crashes into a track barrier during the Sprint Shootout ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on April 29, 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed on his final flying lap but still secured pole position for Formula One's first stand-alone sprint race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday.

The pole completed a double for the Monegasque, who will also start from the top slot in Sunday's grand prix after qualifying fastest on Friday.

Mexican Sergio Perez will join Leclerc on the front row for the sprint race with Red Bull team mate and championship leader Max Verstappen lining up third and George Russell fourth for Mercedes.

The Saturday qualifying session is a new format approved by teams earlier in the week, replacing what had been a final practice. The top eight in the sprint race score points.

READ MORE

Leclerc on pole in Baku for third year in a row

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position in Baku for the third year in a row when qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday.
Motoring
1 day ago

Verstappen fastest in incident-filled Azerbaijan GP practice

Red Bull's Formula One leader Max Verstappen put in the fastest time right at the chequered flag on Friday in a chaotic sole practice for the new ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Leclerc has a hit with a different kind of track

Charles Leclerc is flying low in the Formula One standings but climbing high in the music charts with a different kind of track success.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. GWM readying fresh new models for South Africa New Models
  2. These are the 10 most popular used SUVs in South Africa right now Features
  3. Petrol price up in May but diesel down, says AA news
  4. The JAC T9 is destined to be South Africa's first all-electric bakkie New Models
  5. Toyota announces pricing for all-new Urban Cruiser New Models

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York