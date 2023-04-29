Motorsport

Perez wins Baku sprint race for Red Bull

29 April 2023 - 16:21 By Reuters
Sergio Perez celebrates in parc ferme after winning the sprint race ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on April 29, 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Red Bull's Sergio Perez won the first sprint race of the Formula One season at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished second after starting on pole position with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen third.

The top eight drivers scored points in the 17-lap, 100km, sprint that now stands alone from Sunday's main race. Leclerc will again start on pole for that grand prix, the fourth of the campaign.

