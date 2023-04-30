Motorsport

Bagnaia wins Spanish GP, SA's Binder a sensational second

30 April 2023 - 16:31 By Reuters
Bagnaia has a 22-point lead over Bezzecchi after four rounds while Binder is a further three points behind. Binder's team mate Jack Miller finished third to move up to fourth in the riders standings.
Bagnaia has a 22-point lead over Bezzecchi after four rounds while Binder is a further three points behind. Binder's team mate Jack Miller finished third to move up to fourth in the riders standings.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia denied KTM's Brad Binder a sprint-race double with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday to reclaim top spot in the riders standings.

Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi conceded top spot to Bagnaia in the standings when he crashed with seven laps to go while Binder also moved up three places to third in the table.

Bagnaia has a 22-point lead over Bezzecchi after four rounds while Binder is a further three points behind. Binder's team mate Jack Miller finished third to move up to fourth in the riders standings.

The two KTMs had a superb start as Saturday's sprint winner Binder and Miller led into turn one but the race was red-flagged after Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo and RNF Racing's Miguel Oliveira crashed on the opening lap.

Oliveira was declared unfit to resume after dislocating his shoulder, marking the second time this season he was forced to abandon the race after Marc Marquez crashed into him in Portugal last month.

It was déjà vu on the restart as the KTMs surged into the front with Binder making up three places by turn one to take the lead with Miller and Bagnaia behind him.

Bagnaia and Miller were involved in some aggressive racing with the Italian forced to drop a position by race control after moving up to second when he nearly took out the KTM rider on an overtake that left the Australian fuming despite an apology.

A mistake from Miller opened the door for Bagnaia and the world champion charged after Binder with nine laps to go, setting the fastest lap as he looked to reel in the South African.

Bagnaia's determination reaped dividends when he finally got past Binder with three laps to go and though the KTM rider threw everything at him and closed the gap on the turns, the Ducati rider held him off to take the chequered flag.

Meanwhile, Quartararo's day went from bad to worse when the 2021 champion, who was penalised with a long-lap penalty for the crash, was forced to repeat it as he eventually finished 10th. 

READ MORE

FIA investigating last lap pitlane incident in Baku

Formula One's governing body opened an investigation after Alpine's Esteban Ocon pitted on the last lap of Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix with ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Perez beats Verstappen to win again on the streets of Baku

Sergio Perez beat teammate and championship leader Max Verstappen to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday and continue Red Bull's domination of ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Espargaro rides his luck to snatch pole at Spanish GP

Having twice dodged misfortune in practice, Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro claimed pole position for his home Spanish Grand Prix after edging Jack Miller ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. GWM readying fresh new models for South Africa New Models
  2. Petrol price up in May but diesel down, says AA news
  3. These are the 10 most popular used SUVs in South Africa right now Features
  4. Monster Jam to thrill capacity crowd in Joburg this weekend Motorsport
  5. New Suzuki Grand Vitara arrives in South Africa — we have pricing New Models

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York