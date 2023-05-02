Motorsport

F1 design ace Newey agrees to contract extension with Red Bull

02 May 2023 - 08:01 By Reuters
Red Bull's technical head Adrian Newey, one of Formula One's most successful designers of all time, has signed a contract extension with the reigning world champions, motorsport.com reported on Monday.

A team spokesperson said contracts were not publicly discussed but indicated Newey, 64, “won't be going anywhere for some time”.

The Briton has designed title-winning cars for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull in more than 40 years in the sport and was reportedly in the final year of his contract as Red Bull's chief technical officer.

He joined Red Bull from McLaren in 2006, with the team winning four drivers' and constructors' titles in a row from 2010-2013 with Sebastian Vettel.

They won both titles last year, with Dutch driver Max Verstappen now chasing his third championship in a row.

Red Bull have won all four races so far this season, three of them one-two.

