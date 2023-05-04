Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel to take part in Festival of Speed

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel will take part at this year’s Festival of Speed in the UK.
The newly-retired driver, one of the sport’s most popular figures, will make a special return to the motorsport event taking place from July 13-16, after his attendance in 2012.
The German will take to the Goodwood Hill in a number of cars from his personal collection, including his ex-Nigel Mansell 1992 Williams FW14B and ex-Ayrton Senna 1993 McLaren MP4/8. Well known as a fan of motorsport history, it is no surprise that his own collection features these iconic cars from the careers of two of the sport’s most celebrated figures.
Over the weekend, fans will be able to gather and salute his extraordinary Formula 1 career, as the Festival of Speed hosts a celebratory “balcony moment” for Vettel. His visit to the 2023 Festival of Speed is his second to Goodwood, after his attendance in 2012, the 20th edition of the event, where he shared driving duties with teammate Mark Webber in the 2011 title-winning Red Bull RB7.
Vettel, who retired from his career as a Formula 1 driver at the end of 2022, is still one of the most prominent voices in motorsport. He launched his alternative fuels campaign “Race without Trace” before an audience of millions at the 2022 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, driving the iconic Williams FW14B — Nigel Mansell's “Red Five Single-Seater” world championship car — fuelled only with e-fuels.
This was one of a series of sustainable projects that Vettel has started, and he will only drive cars running on synthetic fuel at this year's Festival of Speed. About 20% of the vehicles at the event will run on alternative fuels — whether that’s hydrogen, electric or synthetic.
Ahead of his return to Goodwood for the 2023 Festival of Speed, Vettel said: “It's great to be coming back to Goodwood after all these years. I can't wait to get behind the wheel of some of my most memorable cars which will be running on sustainable fuel over the weekend. I’m a passionate racer and it’s important to me that we continue to enjoy driving iconic racing cars today and in the future, but that we do so in a responsible way.”
