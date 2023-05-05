Motorsport

Ocon says FIA and F1 apologised for Baku pitlane incident

05 May 2023 - 09:15 By Reuters
Esteban Ocon in the Paddock during previews before the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 4 2023.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Formula One and governing FIA have apologised for a dangerous pitlane incident at the end of last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Alpine's Esteban Ocon said on Thursday.

The FIA promised an immediate review of procedures after mechanics and photographers were in the fast lane awaiting the finish when the French driver pitted and had to brake hard.

Ocon called it a “scary moment”.

“The FIA have apologised and Formula One, they assured us this is not going to happen any more,” he said on Thursday before this weekend's fifth round of the season in Miami.

“Thank God nothing happened. So all good from now.

“The FIA have assured us they are making sure they are changing the protocols and making sure there is nobody in the pitlane until the end. I am confident we are not going to see that any more.”

Renault-owned Alpine scored no points in the past two races and had a nightmare weekend in Baku, with a series of setbacks on what was the first sprint weekend of the season.

Ocon said upgrades taken to Baku had worked, even if not evident at the time with only a handful of laps in the only practise session and the car not optimised.

Teammate Pierre Gasly's car caught fire in Friday practise and he crashed in qualifying.

In the previous race in Australia, Ocon and Gasly collided in a late restart after red flags.

“There's three [practise] sessions here to turn things about and the aim is to come back into the points for this weekend,” said Ocon, who started from the pitlane in both races in Azerbaijan due to suspension changes.

“We didn't show what the car was capable of, we were not extremely fast. This weekend is a chance for us to turn things about, have a solid weekend where we get the maximum out of the car and hopefully we are going to do so.”

MORE:

Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel to take part in Festival of Speed

The German will take to the Goodwood Hill in a number of cars from his personal collection, including an ex-Ayrton Senna McLaren
Motoring
1 day ago

How to watch the 2023 Simola Hillclimb action live

It’s Simola Hillclimb week, and the excitement is building for the 13th edition of the popular motorsport event in Knysna.
Motoring
1 day ago

Perez can rattle Verstappen's cage in Miami, pundits believe

Sergio Perez wants to be considered a Formula One title contender and Sunday's Miami Grand Prix offers the Mexican a chance to lead the championship ...
Motoring
2 days ago
