Motorsport

Cassidy wins in Monaco to take Formula E championship lead

06 May 2023 - 18:16 By Reuters
Image: Simon Galloway

New Zealand's Nick Cassidy won the Monaco e-Prix from ninth on the grid for Envision Racing on Saturday to go top of the all-electric Formula E world championship after back-to-back victories.

Fellow-Kiwi Mitch Evans finished second for Jaguar, 0.390 behind, with McLaren's Jake Dennis going from 11th to third for the Andretti team in a race that ended tamely behind the safety car.

It was the fourth win in a row by a New Zealand driver, with Cassidy winning the previous race in Berlin after two victories by Evans in Brazil and Berlin.

“It's insane. I've got nothing against Berlin but this feels amazing,” said Cassidy, who made his winning move on lap 18 into Sainte Devote.

Cassidy, who first hit the front on lap seven, now has 121 points to 100 for Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein, who finished 11th. Dennis is third on 96 and Evans, who started the race in sixth place, fourth on 94.

McLaren's Jake Hughes started on pole after Nissan's French-Argentine driver Sacha Fenestraz collected a post-qualifying penalty for using too much power and had his lap deleted.

Hughes ended up fifth, with Fenestraz fourth.

The second of the race's two safety car periods was triggered by Evans' team mate Sam Bird colliding with Nico Mueller at Sainte Devote and the ABT Cupra driver hitting the wall.

Monaco's Prince Albert was absent from the podium presentations due to the race coming on the same day as the coronation of King Charles in London. 

