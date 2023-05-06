SIMOLA HILLCLIMB BLOG 2 | My first crack at the hill in the BMW i4 M50

So how did I fare? Well out of the four practice sessions my quickest time was a 47.794. Breaking into the 47s was my personal goal for this event, so I was well pleased with that.
The afternoon qualifying sessions — all three of them — weren't as rapid and the best I could muster was a 48.161. The last session was a bit of a hairy one too, as a cooler track surface combined with some higher tyre pressures (you've got to experiment, right?) resulted in a massive loss of traction braking into Corner Three. After nearly running onto the gravelly shoulder, I aborted the run and ended the day with a rather dire 50.103.
But, hey, tomorrow (Sunday) is a fresh start and I still have a few more qualifying sessions in which to up my game and hopefully set a new personal best — the BMW i4 M50 is certainly up for it. Watch this space (or follow me on Instagram) for updates as and when they happen.
Image: Dieter Pey
The 2023 Simola Hillclimb is well and truly under way. While Friday belonged to the classic racing cars of yesteryear, the headlining King of The Hill competition for more modern metal began early on Saturday morning with the first of four practice sessions.
After a drivers briefing with legendary clerk of the course Sparky Bright, we all rushed back to our steeds, threw on our helmets and got ready to launch up the fearsome 1.8km hill for the first time. While the cars around me revved and reverberated in anticipation, my all-electric BMW i4 M50 booted up with about us much noise and fuss as your average flat screen television. Indeed, this battery-powered machine is so eerily quiet that people don't hear it rolling down the pit lane en route to the start line — a phenomenon that took many unsuspecting straddlers by surprise. In a world of four-cylinder screamers and big bellowing V8s, the BMW i4 M50 moves like an automotive a ghost, a silent assassin.
Image: Thomas Falkiner
What it lacks in sonic substance, however, it more than makes up for in accelerative urge as it rockets off the line with the best of them. Stick it into Sport Boost mode, initiate launch control and as soon as you come off the brake pedal this BMW piles on speed in a way that quite literally takes your breath away. The Simola Hillclimb organisers placed a timing strip 60ft (18.2m) away from the start line and the BMW i4 M50 reaches it in around 1.2 seconds — on a par with some of the purpose built hillclimb racing cars. Quite a feat.
This out-the-blocks oomph matched to a claimed 400kW and 795Nm of torque makes the BMW i4 M50 a serious weapon along the first half the course up to Corner Three. From there until the end of The Esses you need to be more mindful of the car's 2.2-tonne kerb weight (it's not as nimble or light on its feet as, say, a BMW M2 Competition) but as long as you stay frosty and don't scrub off too much speed you can then get back on the power and keep that throttle pinned all the way up to the finish line. Drive within the limits of those comparatively skinny Hankook Ventus S1 Evo 3 tyres (245/45 R18 front, 255/45 R18 rear), use that ample and instant torque and you'll extract the best from BMW i4 M50.
Image: Calvin Fisher
