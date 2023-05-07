SIMOLA HILLCLIMB BLOG 3 | Wet weather rains on our parade

This excitement was short-lived, however, as minutes after the lunch break when the class finals were due to begin, the heavens opened with vengeance and turned the road into a river once again.
With my windscreen wipers beating out a steady rhythm, I gritted my teeth and fired up the hill with all the aggression and bravery I could muster.
All things considered I didn't do too badly and crossed the finish line with a 51.347 – faster than a Porsche GT3, McLaren 720S and an Audi TT RS. Unfortunately not fast enough to take class honours as my old rival, Ashley Oldfield, pipped me to it in his BMW XM hybrid.
Next up was the road going Saloons and Supercars Top 10 shootout – the final showdown and my last chance to wring something great from the BMW i4 M50 before it was loaded back onto the truck and taken back the German marque's Midrand headquarters. I got an excellent launch as always and steamed up towards Corner Three with a some real gusto.
From here on then it all went quickly pear-shaped as I hit a patch of standing water on corner entry and lost the front end in a bottom-clenching side that very nearly spat me into a roadside drain.
After losing a chunk of time I then had another moment through The Esses as those Hankooks again struggled to stay properly stuck in the slimy surface conditions. It was an abortion of a run and my worst of the weekend at a 53.311 – enough to severely dent what remained of my pride and put me safely in 10th and last position.
Anyway, that's how it goes I guess. If the fickle Knysna weather had played ball I can tell you now that the BMW i4 M50 and I would have performed a whole lot better.
Ultimately it didn't and the slippy surface conditions put us on the back foot thanks to a rather unnerving mechanical grip deficit through the course's more challenging sections.
That said, it was still a massive amount of fun and a true honour and privilege to be involved in such a high profile motorsport event.
The Simola Hillclimb is an absolute treasure and I loved experiencing it from behind the wheel of something different: a hard-charging electric super saloon that still has my neck a little stiff from its phenomenal acceleration.
SIMOLA HILLCLIMB BLOG 3 | Wet weather rains on our parade
Image: Andrew Leopold
The final day of the 2023 Simola Hillclimb dawned to the sound of falling rain. This was bad news for us King of The Hill competitors who now faced a sodden track and with it much higher odds of having an embarrassing – not to mention expensive – brush with the unforgiving roadside furniture (either a cliff face or a stormwater drain; take your pick).
Thankfully by the time the official warm-up session began at 9:00am, the rain had abated but the chilly, overcast conditions meant that the asphalt was still pretty darn wet as I rolled towards the start line.
With all the grip from the last two days now more or less washed away, I was not taking any chances and made sure that I steered the BMW i4 M50 up the 1.8km course with a fair degree of caution.
My launch off the line was good enough (this car is a beast out of the blocks – even in the wet) but through the exit of Turn Three and The Esses, those more eco-minded Hankook Ventus S1 Evo 3 tyres struggled for purchase: the 2,215kg BMW i4 M50 sliding around like a greasy weasel. I can't say it was very confidence inspiring and my time of 51.052 reflected this. Not a great start to the day.
In the penultimate qualifying session in slightly less damp conditions I managed a 50.408, which was promising but still miles off the 47.794 I set on Saturday morning. Things were looking up though, as the sun had decided to make an appearance and by the time the final qualifying session rolled around the tarmac was dry.
I was one of the first cars out and made the most of it by clocking a semi-snappy 48.089. All in all my performance in the electric BMW i4 M50 was enough to get me into the Class A8 final (for hybrids and EVs) as well as the road going Saloons and Supercars Top 10 shootout – quite an achievement.
Image: Supplied
This excitement was short-lived, however, as minutes after the lunch break when the class finals were due to begin, the heavens opened with vengeance and turned the road into a river once again.
With my windscreen wipers beating out a steady rhythm, I gritted my teeth and fired up the hill with all the aggression and bravery I could muster.
All things considered I didn't do too badly and crossed the finish line with a 51.347 – faster than a Porsche GT3, McLaren 720S and an Audi TT RS. Unfortunately not fast enough to take class honours as my old rival, Ashley Oldfield, pipped me to it in his BMW XM hybrid.
Next up was the road going Saloons and Supercars Top 10 shootout – the final showdown and my last chance to wring something great from the BMW i4 M50 before it was loaded back onto the truck and taken back the German marque's Midrand headquarters. I got an excellent launch as always and steamed up towards Corner Three with a some real gusto.
From here on then it all went quickly pear-shaped as I hit a patch of standing water on corner entry and lost the front end in a bottom-clenching side that very nearly spat me into a roadside drain.
After losing a chunk of time I then had another moment through The Esses as those Hankooks again struggled to stay properly stuck in the slimy surface conditions. It was an abortion of a run and my worst of the weekend at a 53.311 – enough to severely dent what remained of my pride and put me safely in 10th and last position.
Anyway, that's how it goes I guess. If the fickle Knysna weather had played ball I can tell you now that the BMW i4 M50 and I would have performed a whole lot better.
Ultimately it didn't and the slippy surface conditions put us on the back foot thanks to a rather unnerving mechanical grip deficit through the course's more challenging sections.
That said, it was still a massive amount of fun and a true honour and privilege to be involved in such a high profile motorsport event.
The Simola Hillclimb is an absolute treasure and I loved experiencing it from behind the wheel of something different: a hard-charging electric super saloon that still has my neck a little stiff from its phenomenal acceleration.
READ MORE:
SIMOLA HILLCLIMB BLOG 2 | My first crack at the hill in the BMW i4 M50
SIMOLA HILLCLIMB BLOG 1 | Meeting the BMW i4 M50
Andre Bezuidenhout crowned Classic Conqueror at 2023 Simola Hillclimb
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos