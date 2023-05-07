Motorsport

Verstappen wins in Miami from ninth on the grid

07 May 2023 - 23:26 By Reuters
Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Image: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Max Verstappen won the Miami Grand Prix from ninth on the starting grid, with the fastest lap, on Sunday to extend his Formula One championship lead over Red Bull team mate Sergio Perez.

Red Bull's fourth one-two finish in five races dealt a blow to Mexican Perez's hopes of wresting the overall lead from the double world champion in Miami after securing pole position on Saturday.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso finished a distant third, for the fourth time this season, after starting on the front row.

Perez puts it on pole in Miami with Verstappen ninth

Red Bull's Sergio Perez was gifted a dream pole position at the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday while team mate and Formula One leader Max Verstappen ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Cassidy wins in Monaco to take Formula E championship lead

New Zealand's Nick Cassidy won the Monaco e-Prix from ninth on the grid for Envision Racing on Saturday to go top of the all-electric Formula E world ...
Motoring
1 day ago

F1 looks to unlock new riches with China’s rising star

At Formula One’s inaugural Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai in 2004, five-year-old Zhou Guanyu was in the stands cheering on his idol, Spain’s Fernando ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. April vehicle sales: South Africa has a new favourite car news
  2. Mazda’s flagship CX-60 arrives in Mzansi; here are the prices and specs New Models
  3. Isuzu reveals details and prices of updated MU-X New Models
  4. REVIEW | The BMW X1 sDrive18d is a true fuel saver Reviews
  5. Farewell to our Ford EcoSport Active Reviews

Latest Videos

We are waiting for Zuma to join the EFF says Malema at the party's 10 year ...
Gunfire tech results in arrests of alleged gang shooters