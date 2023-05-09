Motorsport

Ferrari 'struggling like crazy' with their car on race day, says Leclerc

09 May 2023 - 08:20 By Reuters
Leclerc finished seventh in Miami as Max Verstappen led Sergio Perez to Red Bull's fifth win in five races and fourth one-two.
Leclerc finished seventh in Miami as Max Verstappen led Sergio Perez to Red Bull's fifth win in five races and fourth one-two.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Ferrari are struggling with an inconsistent car that is competitive in qualifying but off pace in the race, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz said after a difficult Miami Grand Prix.

The Italian team's next outing is a home one at Imola and fans will be apprehensive after a weekend that delivered far less than hoped for.

Sainz finished fifth and Leclerc seventh in Miami as Max Verstappen led Sergio Perez to Red Bull's fifth win in five races and fourth one-two.

"(It's a) very similar picture to the beginning of the year, we are competitive in qualifying (but) once we come to race day we are struggling like crazy,” said Leclerc, who had been on pole position at the previous race in Azerbaijan.

He had finished second in the sprint in Baku, raising hopes that Ferrari had made a step forward, and a lonely third in the Sunday race.

“The (performance) window of our car is so narrow and whenever you get a little bit out (of it), it has huge consequences on the balance,” added the Monegasque.

“It’s from one corner to the other, and even in one corner, sometimes you can have huge understeer, which goes to huge oversteer, and this is obviously not ideal to have confidence in the car.”

Leclerc crashed in both practice and qualifying, when he looked competitive, at the same corner in Miami and said he had struggled with the car bottoming at speed and also affected by the wind.

Sainz started third on the grid on medium tyres but a switch to hard tyres changed everything, with the Spaniard finishing 42.5 seconds behind double world champion Verstappen — who had lined up ninth.

“It’s a very inconsistent car, it’s very peaky. You’re driving properly on the limit or on a knife edge and this means that in the race we’re paying the price,” he said.

Team boss Fred Vasseur recognised both had found the car hard to drive.

“Finding some consistency in the car’s performance has to be our number one priority, especially in terms of tyre management, so that the confidence the drivers have in qualifying can be replicated in the race,” he said.

Leclerc was Verstappen's closest rival last season, winning two of the first three races before the challenge petered out in strategy errors, unreliability and driver mistakes.

READ MORE

In the fickle world of sports, F1 understands it’s ‘Entertain to Survive’

Formula One spent much of the build-up to Sunday's Miami Grand Prix shrugging off criticism it had become boring and uncompetitive with Red Bull in a ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Dominant Red Bull left wondering what happened to their rivals

Red Bull have never started a Formula One season so well and are wondering what happened to rivals like Ferrari and Mercedes, team boss Christian ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Drivers unimpressed by F1 plans for more splashy intros

Formula One has decided a big show needs a big introduction and the Miami Grand Prix opened with a bang on Sunday as drivers appeared through a line ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mazda’s flagship CX-60 arrives in Mzansi; here are the prices and specs New Models
  2. April vehicle sales: South Africa has a new favourite car news
  3. Farewell to our Ford EcoSport Active Reviews
  4. Perez puts it on pole in Miami with Verstappen ninth Motorsport
  5. Isuzu reveals details and prices of updated MU-X New Models

Latest Videos

Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth
‘We are going to learn from Orania’: Gayton McKenzie visits the Afrikaans only ...