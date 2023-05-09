Motorsport

WATCH | Fists and F-bombs fly after Nascar race in Kansas

09 May 2023 - 09:11 By Motoring Reporter

While a bunch of pampered Formula 1 drivers minced down the Miami Grand Prix catwalk to a live orchestra on Sunday, Nascar competitors Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson were battling it out at the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. And we do mean battling.

During the race the two Nascar Cup Series pilots had a bit of an incident: some vehicular argy-bargy that saw Gragson's Camaro make contact with the track wall. The Legacy Motor Club driver didn't take too kindly to this treatment and made his feelings known to Chastain immediately after the race ended.

This didn't go down well with the team Trackhouse racer, who delivered a well-aimed right hook to Gragson's jaw. Before things got truly out of hand, Nascar security intervened and the two furious drivers were pulled apart before more fists or F-bombs were fired. 

Maybe Max Verstappen and George Russell can pick up a few pointers for their next post-race pit lane spat? Lord knows it will throw some much-needed spice on a F1 season so far lacking in sizzle. 

MORE

Ferrari 'struggling like crazy' with their car on race day, says Leclerc

Ferrari are struggling with an inconsistent car that is competitive in qualifying but off pace in the race, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz said ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

In the fickle world of sports, F1 understands it’s ‘Entertain to Survive’

Formula One spent much of the build-up to Sunday's Miami Grand Prix shrugging off criticism it had become boring and uncompetitive with Red Bull in a ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Dominant Red Bull left wondering what happened to their rivals

Red Bull have never started a Formula One season so well and are wondering what happened to rivals like Ferrari and Mercedes, team boss Christian ...
Motoring
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mazda’s flagship CX-60 arrives in Mzansi; here are the prices and specs New Models
  2. April vehicle sales: South Africa has a new favourite car news
  3. Farewell to our Ford EcoSport Active Reviews
  4. Perez puts it on pole in Miami with Verstappen ninth Motorsport
  5. Isuzu reveals details and prices of updated MU-X New Models

Latest Videos

Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth
‘We are going to learn from Orania’: Gayton McKenzie visits the Afrikaans only ...