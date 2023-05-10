Motorsport

Marquez is fit enough to race in France this weekend: Honda

10 May 2023 - 10:34 By Reuters
Marc Marquez has scored only seven points this season after finishing third in the sprint race in Portugal.
Marc Marquez has scored only seven points this season after finishing third in the sprint race in Portugal.
Image: Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Honda's Marc Marquez will return at the French Grand Prix this weekend after recovering from a hand injury, the MotoGP team said on Wednesday.

The rider underwent surgery after breaking the first metacarpal on his right hand after a collision in the season-opening race in Portugal. The injury ruled him out of races in Argentina, Texas and Spain.

Honda said the six-times premier-class champion was cleared to race after consultations with three medical teams, who were satisfied with the healing of the injured bone.

“I am really happy to be back with the Repsol Honda Team, about to ride my bike again ... Of course, as a rider you always want to be back as soon as possible, but with an injury like this it was really important to allow it to heal,” Marquez said.

“Now I am here and fully focused on riding, I have no worries about the injury since it's fully healed. Let's see what the French GP brings and, most importantly, work to our maximum.”

The Spaniard has scored only seven points this season after finishing third in the sprint race in Portugal.

Marquez will not serve penalty for Portugal crash, says FIM

Honda rider Marc Marquez will not serve a double long lap penalty imposed for his crash with Miguel Oliveira in Portugal, the International ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Alpine F1 boss warns of 'consequences' of failure

Alpine boss Laurent Rossi has warned the Renault-owned Formula One team he will make changes before the end of the season if performance does not ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

WATCH | Fists and F-bombs fly after Nascar race in Kansas

While a bunch of pampered Formula 1 drivers minced down the Miami Grand Prix catwalk to a live orchestra on Sunday, Nascar competitors Ross Chastain ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | With no clear fixes for error-ridden car, VW dealer settles in ... Features
  2. Farewell to our Ford EcoSport Active Reviews
  3. Mazda’s flagship CX-60 arrives in Mzansi; here are the prices and specs New Models
  4. April vehicle sales: South Africa has a new favourite car news
  5. Paul Walker's 'Fast and Furious' Skyline auctioned for record R25m news

Latest Videos

Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth
‘We are going to learn from Orania’: Gayton McKenzie visits the Afrikaans only ...