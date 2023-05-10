Honda's Marc Marquez will return at the French Grand Prix this weekend after recovering from a hand injury, the MotoGP team said on Wednesday.
The rider underwent surgery after breaking the first metacarpal on his right hand after a collision in the season-opening race in Portugal. The injury ruled him out of races in Argentina, Texas and Spain.
Honda said the six-times premier-class champion was cleared to race after consultations with three medical teams, who were satisfied with the healing of the injured bone.
“I am really happy to be back with the Repsol Honda Team, about to ride my bike again ... Of course, as a rider you always want to be back as soon as possible, but with an injury like this it was really important to allow it to heal,” Marquez said.
“Now I am here and fully focused on riding, I have no worries about the injury since it's fully healed. Let's see what the French GP brings and, most importantly, work to our maximum.”
The Spaniard has scored only seven points this season after finishing third in the sprint race in Portugal.
Marquez is fit enough to race in France this weekend: Honda
Image: Octavio Passos/Getty Images
