Motorsport

Marquez will not serve penalty for Portugal crash, says FIM

10 May 2023 - 08:27 By Reuters
Marquez was granted a stay of execution last month on the penalty imposed after the six-time premier class champion locked up and barged straight into Oliveira, with both crashing out in the season-opener.
Marquez was granted a stay of execution last month on the penalty imposed after the six-time premier class champion locked up and barged straight into Oliveira, with both crashing out in the season-opener.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Honda rider Marc Marquez will not serve a double long lap penalty imposed for his crash with Miguel Oliveira in Portugal, the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) said on Tuesday.

Marquez was granted a stay of execution last month on the penalty imposed after the six-time premier class champion locked up and barged straight into Oliveira, with both crashing out in the season-opener.

Marquez apologised for his mistake and accepted a double long lap penalty for the second round in Argentina, but was then ruled out of the race due to a hand fracture which also forced him to sit out his home Spanish Grand Prix.

The Court of Appeal considered the punishment imposed on the Spaniard as served by his non-participation in Argentina.

“Marc Marquez is hence allowed to compete in the next race in which he will be able to participate without further sanction,” the FIM said.

Marquez, who won his last title in 2019, has scored only seven points this season after finishing third in the sprint race in Portugal.

The 30-year-old is targeting a return at the next round at the French Grand Prix in Le Mans, which will host the 1,000th Grand Prix in history.

MORE:

Alpine F1 boss warns of 'consequences' of failure

Alpine boss Laurent Rossi has warned the Renault-owned Formula One team he will make changes before the end of the season if performance does not ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

WATCH | Fists and F-bombs fly after Nascar race in Kansas

While a bunch of pampered Formula 1 drivers minced down the Miami Grand Prix catwalk to a live orchestra on Sunday, Nascar competitors Ross Chastain ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Simola Hillclimb delivers thrilling spectacle in treacherous conditions

The Simola Hillclimb has firmly established its status as one of the world’s most exciting and competitive hilllclimb events, with the 13th edition, ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | With no clear fixes for error-ridden car, VW dealer settles in ... Features
  2. Farewell to our Ford EcoSport Active Reviews
  3. Mazda’s flagship CX-60 arrives in Mzansi; here are the prices and specs New Models
  4. April vehicle sales: South Africa has a new favourite car news
  5. Paul Walker's 'Fast and Furious' Skyline auctioned for record R25m news

Latest Videos

Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth
‘We are going to learn from Orania’: Gayton McKenzie visits the Afrikaans only ...