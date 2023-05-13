Motorsport

Martin wins French GP sprint race, SA's Binder second

13 May 2023 - 16:11 By Reuters
Jorge Martin celebrates with his team after winning the French GP sprint race.
Image: Steve Wobser/Getty Images

Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing produced a flawless performance to hold off Brad Binder and win his first sprint race at the French Grand Prix in Le Mans on Saturday.

Martin, who leapfrogged Ducati's reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia into the lead, took the chequered flag 1.840 seconds ahead of Red Bull KTM rider Binder, denying the South African a third sprint win of the season.

SA's Brad Binder finished a scintillating second.
Image: Steve Wobser/Getty Images

Bagnaia, who took pole earlier on Saturday, finished third after some back and forth with six-time world champion Marc Marquez of Honda, who eventually ended fifth behind Luca Marini of VR46 Ducati.

There was further misery for France's 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo, who looked on course for a points finish in the sprint at his home GP before crashing with four laps to go. 

