Motorsport

William Byron powers to victory at Darlington Raceway

15 May 2023 - 09:41 By Reuters
William Byron celebrates after winning the Nascar Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 14 2023 in South Carolina.
William Byron celebrates after winning the Nascar Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 14 2023 in South Carolina.
Image: Logan Riely/Getty Images

William Byron set a career high with his third win of the season on Sunday, while Ross Chastain again found himself at the centre of controversy.

Byron won a wreck-filled conclusion of the Goodyear 400 as the Nascar Cup Series reached its halfway point of the regular season at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. 

With the field bunched up after a pair of late cautions inside the final 20 laps, Byron's No 24 gave Hendrick Motorsports its first win at Darlington since Jimmie Johnson in 2012 by pulling away from Kevin Harvick in a two-lap dash in overtime.

“Things have a way of working out,” said Byron, who was wrecked from the lead at Darlington with two laps to go last year.

“We didn't have the best third stage, but we kept battling, and things kind of came back around. Definitely didn't expect this.”

Front-row drivers Chastain and Kyle Larson crashed with six laps to go, putting Byron, 25, in position for his first win at the legendary speedway and his third this season. Chevrolet recorded its eighth win in 2023.

“Full commit into (Turn) 1,” said Chastain of the incident that took out him and fellow Chevrolet driver Larson.

“I got tight and drove up and turned myself. I wanted to squeeze him, I wanted to push him up.”

Cliff Daniels, Larson's crew chief on the No 5, said over the radio: “That's three races the 1 car's taken us out of, Chevrolet. Good job.”

WATCH | Fists and F-bombs fly after Nascar race in Kansas

While a bunch of pampered Formula 1 drivers minced down the Miami Grand Prix catwalk to a live orchestra on Sunday, Nascar competitors Ross Chastain ...
Motoring
6 days ago

Last week, Chastain punched Noah Gragson after being grabbed by the No 42 driver on pit road after the 643km race at Kansas Speedway.

Chase Elliott finished third, followed by Brad Keselowski and Bubba Wallace.

Martin Truex Jnr, the winner at Dover two weeks ago, put his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota on the pole for the first time in his career at the Palmetto State speedway — his 21st overall top qualifying spot and first in 2023.

The JGR driver backed it up by using the clean air out front and leading all but one of the circuits in the 90-lap Stage 1 to win his first segment this season.

However, Chastain was able to do something no other driver had done — run down and pass Truex's No 19.

On lap 151 on the backstretch of the 2.19km speedway, Chastain manoeuvred his No 1 Chevrolet Camaro and roared past Truex, who lost the handle on his Camry.

The pair were involved in a lap 185 incident when Chastain, who eventually won stage 2, banged off the wall between turns 3 and 4 and hit Truex, sending the No  19 spinning onto the track apron.

The fourth caution occurred on the restart when two-time Darlington winner Erik Jones had a right-rear wheel problem while running in the back of the top 20, creating a nine-car incident off turn 2 that collected Austin Dillon, Daniel Suarez and Ryan Newman.

MORE

Rovanpera takes WRC lead with win in Portugal

Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera won the Rally of Portugal on Sunday and took over at the top of the world championship standings after five rounds.
Motoring
21 hours ago

Bezzecchi wins French GP as Bagnaia crashes out

VR46 Racing’s Marco Bezzecchi produced a battling display at the French GP on Sunday to record his second win of the season and slash fellow Italian ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Alpine F1 boss warns of 'consequences' of failure

Alpine boss Laurent Rossi has warned the Renault-owned Formula One team he will make changes before the end of the season if performance does not ...
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | With no clear fixes for error-ridden car, VW dealer settles in ... Features
  2. REVIEW | Why the BMW 320d is all the sports sedan you'll ever need New Models
  3. More than 2-million Toyota users face risk of vehicle data leak news
  4. April vehicle sales: South Africa has a new favourite car news
  5. Farewell to our Ford EcoSport Active Reviews

Latest Videos

Kenny Kunene visits 'hijacked buildings in JHB CBD
Thousands of CPUT students stranded at bus station after vacating ...