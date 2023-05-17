Motorsport

F1 personnel told to evacuate Imola circuit over fears of flooding

17 May 2023 - 08:34 By Reuters

Formula One personnel were asked to leave the Imola circuit on Tuesday amid fears of flooding as water levels rose in the nearby Santerno River following heavy rain ahead of the weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Local authorities took the precautionary measure while monitoring the situation.

Cars are not due to be on track until Friday, when less rain is forecast, but advance team and technical personnel have to set up garages and hospitality.

Images and video on social media showed the swollen waters churning past the circuit. There was standing water in the paddock but it was not flooded.

The Gazzetta dello Sport reported some roads near the circuit had been closed, with car parks flooded.

Italy's civil protection agency on Monday issued a red alert weather warning for the northern region.

Organisers of the Giro d'Italia cycle race earlier removed the highest climb in the Alps and shortened Friday's 13th stage due to snow and the risk of avalanches.

Torrential rain caused extensive flooding and killed at least two people in Emilia Romagna earlier this month.

William Byron powers to victory at Darlington Raceway

William Byron set a career-high with his third win of the season on Sunday, while Ross Chastain again found himself at the centre of controversy.
Motoring
2 days ago

Rovanpera takes WRC lead with win in Portugal

Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera won the Rally of Portugal on Sunday and took over at the top of the world championship standings after five rounds.
Motoring
3 days ago

Bezzecchi wins French GP as Bagnaia crashes out

VR46 Racing’s Marco Bezzecchi produced a battling display at the French GP on Sunday to record his second win of the season and slash fellow Italian ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Why the BMW 320d is all the sports sedan you'll ever need New Models
  2. Toyota South Africa confirms prices of hot new GR Corolla New Models
  3. New Ford Ranger Wildtrak X is coming to Mzansi New Models
  4. New Isuzu D-Max Arctic AT35 storms into town New Models
  5. WATCH | New Ford Everest vs old Ford Everest Features

Latest Videos

Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...
Environmentalists are stopping SA’s development': Mantashe