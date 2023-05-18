Motorsport

McLaren call for cost cap changes to promote sustainability

18 May 2023 - 11:26 By Reuters
Teams should not have to choose between spending on car performance and sustainability initiatives that are included in the cost cap, says McLaren Racing boss Zak Brown.
Teams should not have to choose between spending on car performance and sustainability initiatives that are included in the cost cap, says McLaren Racing boss Zak Brown.
Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

McLaren have urged Formula One to change the cost cap rules to help teams promote sustainability without compromising performance.

McLaren Racing boss Zak Brown said on Thursday that teams should not have to choose between spending on car performance and sustainability initiatives that were included in the cost cap.

"We strongly believe in the cost cap and wouldn't want to see anything that undermines its integrity," said the American as the team published their annual sustainability report.

"But current regulations have created some unintended barriers when it comes to investing in sustainability.

"To unlock our sport's potential to drive the development of more sustainable technologies that can spark positive changes on a global scale, we need a genuine step change," he added.

Formula One introduced a cost cap in 2021 to rein in spending and level the playing field between the big teams and smaller outfits.

This year's cap is $135m (roughly R2,6bn), but teams are allowed some exceptions and an additional allowance for there being more than 21 races.

Brown said Formula One needed financial, technical and sporting regulations that enabled teams to innovate and invest in sustainability.

The "Concorde" agreement, which sets out the terms and commercial arrangements under which the teams race, runs until 2025, but rights holders Liberty Media are keen to draw up a new one before then.

"What we’d like to see is some adaptation of the financial regulations that allow you to clearly invest in sustainability," Brown said.

McLaren sustainability director Kim Wilson said new regulations for 2026 offered a big opportunity.

That could be requiring a proportion of the car to be made from sustainable materials and how events are organised.

"Although they say 2026, we’ve got quite a small window to be able to come together collaboratively to find these pathways to building sustainability into the regulations," said Wilson.

"So we’ve really only effectively got until next summer, I think. That’s why it's urgent, we need to act now."

McLaren's sustainability report recorded a 9% reduction in air freight emissions over two years as a result of transporting more race equipment by sea.

The team also reported a 22% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions against a 2019 baseline.

READ MORE:

It's official: Emilia-Romagna F1 GP called off due to weather

The Emilia-Romagna Formula One Grand Prix at Imola will not be held this weekend due to extreme weather in the northern Italian region, organisers ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Alpine F1 boss warns of 'consequences' of failure

Alpine boss Laurent Rossi has warned the Renault-owned Formula One team he will make changes before the end of the season if performance does not ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Ferrari 'struggling like crazy' with their car on race day, says Leclerc

Ferrari are struggling with an inconsistent car that is competitive in qualifying but off pace in the race, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz said ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices set to drop in June, says AA news
  2. Toyota South Africa confirms prices of hot new GR Corolla New Models
  3. New Ford Ranger Wildtrak X is coming to Mzansi New Models
  4. New Isuzu D-Max Arctic AT35 storms into town New Models
  5. WATCH | New Ford Everest vs old Ford Everest Features

Latest Videos

Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding
Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...