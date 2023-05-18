The next round of the Toyota GR Cup hits its stride at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria this weekend.
Motoring journalists to battle in Toyota GR Cup at Zwartkops
The six scribes will be joined by a guest driver from Toyota's management team
Image: Supplied
The next round of the Toyota GR Cup hits its stride at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria this weekend.
After an eventful previous round at Cape Town's Killarney circuit, where six of the country's motoring writers diced each other in Toyota GR86 road cars, anticipation is high for Saturday's race.
The drivers vying for victory are Mark Jones (Citizen), Denis Droppa (TimesLIVE), Setshaba Mashigo (ASAMM), Chad Luckhoff (Auto Trader), Reuben van Nierkerk (Jumping Kids/Wheels24) and Brandon Staniforth (Maroela Media). A guest appearance in this round will be made by Toyota South Africa Motors' vice-president: Future Toyota John Thomson.
The car used in the one-make series is the updated Toyota GR86 two-door coupe which recently arrived in South Africa with a new, more powerful 2.4l engine and an uprated chassis. The normally aspirated four-cylinder boxer engine now boasts 174kW at 7,000rpm. The cars are standard except for being modified for racing with roll cages, racing brakes, sports exhausts and semi-slick Dunlop racing tyres.
The spectator-friendly Zwartkops Raceway has challenging corners and technical sections to push the drivers' abilities to the limit.
"We are thrilled to witness the battle unfold in the GR Cup at the Zwartkops Raceway," says Riaan Esterhuysen, Toyota South Africa Motors’ senior manager: Toyota Product PR and Toyota Gazoo Racing.
"With the championship standings intensifying, the drivers are ready to push their limits and provide an electrifying experience for motorsport enthusiasts."
The race weekend is open to the public, with tickets available at the gates on the day of the race.
TimesLIVE's Denis Droppa will be sharing his racing experiences. Stay tuned for his Tales from the Racing Seat blog.
