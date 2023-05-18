Motorsport

Motoring journalists to battle in Toyota GR Cup at Zwartkops

The six scribes will be joined by a guest driver from Toyota's management team

18 May 2023 - 12:46 By Staff Writer
The previous round at Cape Town's Killarney circuit saw some exciting on- and off-track action.
The previous round at Cape Town's Killarney circuit saw some exciting on- and off-track action.
Image: Supplied

The next round of the Toyota GR Cup hits its stride at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria this weekend.

After an eventful previous round at Cape Town's Killarney circuit, where six of the country's motoring writers diced each other in Toyota GR86 road cars, anticipation is high for Saturday's race.

The drivers vying for victory are Mark Jones (Citizen), Denis Droppa (TimesLIVE), Setshaba Mashigo (ASAMM), Chad Luckhoff (Auto Trader), Reuben van Nierkerk (Jumping Kids/Wheels24) and Brandon Staniforth (Maroela Media). A guest appearance in this round will be made by Toyota South Africa Motors' vice-president: Future Toyota John Thomson. 

The car used in the one-make series is the updated Toyota GR86 two-door coupe which recently arrived in South Africa with a new, more powerful 2.4l engine and an uprated chassis. The normally aspirated four-cylinder boxer engine now boasts 174kW at 7,000rpm. The cars are standard except for being modified for racing with roll cages, racing brakes, sports exhausts and semi-slick Dunlop racing tyres.

The spectator-friendly Zwartkops Raceway has challenging corners and technical sections to push the drivers' abilities to the limit.

"We are thrilled to witness the battle unfold in the GR Cup at the Zwartkops Raceway," says Riaan Esterhuysen, Toyota South Africa Motors’ senior manager: Toyota Product PR and Toyota Gazoo Racing.

"With the championship standings intensifying, the drivers are ready to push their limits and provide an electrifying experience for motorsport enthusiasts."

The race weekend is open to the public, with tickets available at the gates on the day of the race.

TimesLIVE's Denis Droppa will be sharing his racing experiences. Stay tuned for his Tales from the Racing Seat blog.

MORE:

National Extreme Festival to thrill Zwartkops on Saturday

Spectators can look forward to high-octane action from Global Touring Cars, GTC SupaCup, CompCare Polo Cup, G+H Extreme Supercars, Investchem Formula ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Cape Town delivers Toyota GR Cup thrills

Denis Droppa reports from the driving seat of the TimesLIVE Toyota GR86 at Killarney
Motoring
1 month ago

It's official: Emilia-Romagna F1 GP called off due to weather

The Emilia-Romagna Formula One Grand Prix at Imola will not be held this weekend due to extreme weather in the northern Italian region, organisers ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices set to drop in June, says AA news
  2. Toyota South Africa confirms prices of hot new GR Corolla New Models
  3. New Ford Ranger Wildtrak X is coming to Mzansi New Models
  4. New Isuzu D-Max Arctic AT35 storms into town New Models
  5. WATCH | New Ford Everest vs old Ford Everest Features

Latest Videos

Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding
Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...